PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Sends $44.8 Million in Opioid Settlement Payments to Political Subdivisions

TEXAS, April 1 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he is making another payment to political subdivisions from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund as part of his work as chairman of the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company. This transfer of $44.8 million will be the third disbursement of opioid settlement proceeds to political subdivisions to address opioid-related harms in their communities. The initial transfer in March 2023 was $47.1 million, followed by $9.2 million in April 2024. The specific amounts received by individual subdivisions are regularly updated on the Comptroller's website. “These funds give local governments the tools they need to support their communities and address the challenges of the opioid crisis head-on,” Hegar said. “By directing these resources where they’re needed most, we’re helping cities and counties provide critical services, foster recovery and ensure these settlement fund distribution dollars are used effectively to strengthen local response efforts.” Payments will continue over many years based on the terms of the statewide opioid litigation settlement agreements, and subdivisions may be required to report to the Opioid Abatement Fund Council (OAFC) about the use of funds received. The funds available for distribution each year are based on the fluctuating payments from the settlement agreements and court orders, which are difficult to anticipate. As a result, payment amounts to political subdivisions such as counties and municipalities vary depending on the money received throughout a year from each settlement agreement. In addition to the political subdivision distributions, the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will fund the OAFC’s distributions to hospital districts and grants to entities working to abate the opioid crisis across the state. For more information about the work of the OAFC, including settlement agreements and other related documents, go to the Comptroller’s website.

