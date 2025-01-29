Koolfog Announces New Misting Poles to Enhance Landscape Architecture Projects

Koolfog Misting Poles Koolfog Inc. Brand Logo Koolfog Misting Poles Producing Fog Effects in a Landscape Park Project

THOUSAND PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koolfog has created an innovative addition to their misting pole line blending function and aesthetics to enhance Landscape Architecture projects.. These new misting poles offer an environmentally conscious, visually captivating, and versatile solution for modern outdoor spaces.Misting poles have emerged as a transformative feature for architects and water feature designers. From urban plazas and recreational parks to planned developments and art installations, misting poles provide an array of benefits that make them an ideal choice for integrating water elements into landscape designs.Koolfog’s new misting poles are available in new sizes with options in pole height, finish, color and configuration that can be tailored to match any architectural style. Architects can design a low water consumption feature with a 360-degree orientation that allows for tailored experiences and a modern approach to sustainability. Climate change is a motivating factor in new designs as the misting poles use high pressure nozzles to release fine droplets into the air. This not only cools the surrounding area but consumes significantly less water compared to traditional fountains or water features. This efficient water usage aligns perfectly with the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices in design. Furthermore, Koolfog misting poles can be designed to operate on timers or sensors, ensuring they only activate when needed, thereby minimizing waste.Koolfog’s misting poles are low maintenance due their durability with easy access for upkeep or repair. Fountain and water feature designers often implement control systems to synchronize light, music or rhythmic pulse, that can include mist and fog features to elevate the overall interactive experience. Koolfog’s new misting poles feature a more robust mist (i.e. fog) output with an alternative larger diameter format. The new model has additional fog nozzles to provide greater visual impact and more cooling.For more information on Koolfog Misting Poles and Project Features, please visit:About Koolfog, Inc.For over 30 years Koolfog Inc. has designed, developed and manufactured fog solutions for cooling, humidification, dust control, water features and special effects. Koolfog is a world leader in delivering the best in quality high pressure fog systems that balance performance and aesthetics while seamlessly integrating into theme parks, restaurants, resort hotels, industrial facilities, wineries, greenhouse crops, landscapes and architectural settings. http://www.koolfog.com

