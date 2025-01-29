Submit Release
Crime Trends in California

California’s violent crime rate rose somewhat in 2023 and remains above pre-pandemic levels. Homicides and some other violent crimes have been declining after a notable pandemic surge. Property crime fell slightly in 2023, but some categories are above pre-pandemic levels.

