Launching Labs Marketing Recognized in Logo and Web Design Awards

Launching Labs Official Logo

North America Business Awards honors agency with two top awards

My company needed a website quickly. Most web designers wouldn’t work with my timeline. Launching Labs took the job and delivered on time. Both the graphics and copy represent our company to the tee.” — Mike Cronin

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching Labs Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency, proudly announces its recognition as a winner of Best Web Design Agency 2024 – Colorado. In addition, it was awarded the Logo & Brand Design Excellence Award 2024. These awards are sponsored by the North America Business Awards, hosted by New World Report. This recognition underscores the agency's innovation and effectiveness in helping businesses build strong brand identities, develop impactful websites, and achieve measurable growth.

Since its founding in 2017, Launching Labs Marketing has remained dedicated to helping businesses build cohesive and compelling brand identities. Through branding, web design, and strategic marketing services, the agency ensures its clients’ look, feel, and messaging authentically reflect their core values. Most recently, the company launched strategic planning workshops designed to help businesses gain clarity on their most pressing challenges and goals.

“We are honored to be recognized for our quality branding and website design,” said Alison Werning, Co-founder of Launching Labs Marketing. “This award underscores our team’s passion for creating logos, websites, and campaigns that empower businesses to stand out in unique and meaningful ways.”

The agency’s impact extends beyond its awards and services. Clients praise Launching Labs Marketing for its professionalism, creativity, and results-driven approach. Mike Cronin, president of K&M Communications Services, shared, "My company needed a website quickly. Most web designers wouldn’t work with my timeline. Launching Labs took the job and delivered on time. Both the graphics and copy represent our company to the tee.”

With a focus on continued innovation, Launching Labs Marketing is poised to grow its reach nationally and internationally. The agency remains committed to empowering startups and established companies alike to achieve measurable success.

About Launching Labs Marketing

Launching Labs Marketing is a full-service agency offering branding, web design, and strategic business planning. The agency works with startups and growing businesses across various industries, including technology, non-profit, lifestyle, health, and apparel. With a mission to establish and elevate brand recognition, Launching Labs delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to its clients' unique needs. To learn more, visit launchinglabs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.