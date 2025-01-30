Allocore Announces New Investments in National Landing to Drive Innovation and Support Federal Partnerships

NATIONAL LANDING, VA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leading a commercial provider of loans, grants and fraud management technology for the public sector, is proud to announce significant new investments in National Landing, solidifying its commitment to the region's technology and innovation ecosystem. This investment underscores Allocore's dedication to supporting federal agencies in modernizing financial systems and delivering cutting-edge solutions for loan, grant, and fraud prevention.Bill Webner, Allocore CEO, emphasized, "This is more than just a new office—it's a strategic investment in a community that fosters innovation and talent. National Landing offers unparalleled opportunities to strengthen our collaborations with federal clients while tapping into the region's highly skilled workforce. Our presence here will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions that improve government efficiency, protect taxpayer resources, and drive meaningful impact."Ben Wallace, Allocore Executive Chairman, added more on the importance of regional talent and proximity to federal agencies. "I’m excited about this move, because it strengthens our local workforce and facilitates onsite collaboration with our government clients. Our technology and domain expertise are positioned well as the government looks to accelerate efficiencies – we want to be on the ground and supporting their mission.”Julius D. “JD” Spain, Sr., member of the Arlington County Board, welcomed Allocore's increased presence in the region. “Allocore’s investment in National Landing solidifies Arlington’s position as a hub for government innovation and cutting-edge technology. Their commitment to leveraging local talent and collaborating with federal partners reinforces the strengths that make Arlington an ideal location for transformative business growth.”Kate Bates, President and CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, praised Allocore's forward-looking approach. "Allocore's commitment to investing in National Landing demonstrates their belief in the strength of our community. Their focus on leveraging local talent and innovation to make government more efficient aligns perfectly with the values of Northern Virginia's business community."Allocore's expanded presence will serve as a hub for its growing team of technology and public policy experts. The company's investment in the region includes creating opportunities for onsite collaboration with federal clients, ensuring faster, more effective delivery of modern, artificial intelligence equipped, cloud-based financial management systems. This investment further positions Allocore as a key partner in transforming government operations for the future.Allocore powers the leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.

