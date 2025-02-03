GoNano Expands Its Industry-Leading Roof Protection Lineup with Bio-Boost

Bio-Boost! The new roof armour by GoNano. Don't Replace! Protect with GoNano! GoNano Logo

New Bio-Based, Nano-Enhanced GoNano Formula Delivers Affordable and High-Performance Roof Rejuvenation

Bio-Boost is new to the game, but it’s already better than the alternatives,” — Charles Dumont, Chief Marketing Officer at GoNano

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoNano, North America’s fastest-growing roof protection brand, is proud to announce the launch of Bio-Boost, a revolutionary new addition to its industry-leading asphalt shingle treatment lineup.Bio-Boost joins Shingle Saver (ideal for newer roofs) and Revive (designed for aging shingles) to form the GoNano Roof Power Trio, offering homeowners and contractors the most comprehensive suite of roof protection solutions on the market today.“Bio-Boost is new to the game, but it’s already better than the alternatives,” said Charles Dumont, Chief Marketing Officer at GoNano. “While other products rely solely on bio-oils, Bio-Boost takes it further—blending high-performance nano silica technology with bio-based ingredients to enhance shingle performance, increase water resistance, and extend roof life. The result? A product that delivers superior protection at an unbeatable price point of just $0.85 per square foot—making it the most affordable professional-grade roof rejuvenation treatment available.”The Science Behind Bio-BoostBio-Boost isn’t just another bio-oil product—it’s engineered for performance. Combining proprietary nano silica particles with renewable bio-oils, Bio-Boost offers a long-lasting water-repellent barrier, slows oxidation, and restores shingle flexibility. This fusion of eco-conscious formulation and advanced nanotechnology makes it significantly more effective than traditional soy-based competitors.A Solution for Every Roof, Every ConditionWith the introduction of Bio-Boost, GoNano now provides a Good, Better, Best solution for homeowners and contractors:✔ Shingle Saver – Designed to maintain and protect newer roofs, preventing premature deterioration.✔ Revive – The go-to solution for aging asphalt roofs, restoring flexibility and extending lifespan.✔ Bio-Boost – A cost-effective, high-performance bio-based treatment that blends nano silica for enhanced durability.Unprecedented Growth & Dealer ExpansionThe launch of Bio-Boost comes at a time of explosive growth for GoNano. Over the past year, the company has expanded its dealer network from 46 to 180 dealers across North America, reinforcing its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for roof longevity and sustainability.Bio-Boost will be available starting February 1, 2025, through GoNano’s network of certified dealers. For more information on Bio-Boost and the full GoNano product lineup, visit About GoNanoGoNano is a leader in eco-friendly, high-performance surface protection solutions, utilizing cutting-edge nanotechnology to extend the life of roofs, wood, and concrete surfaces. Our mission is to provide affordable, effective, and sustainable treatment options that help homeowners and contractors protect and preserve their investments.With a rapidly expanding network of 180+ dealers across North America, GoNano is redefining how surfaces are maintained—offering innovative solutions that enhance durability, improve water resistance, and promote long-term cost savings.

Watch how GoNano performs!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.