Sierra Digital Joins the SAP AppHaus Network with New Innovation Hub

Sierra Digital announces the inauguration of Sierra AppHaus Houston, a new innovation hub for the development of Business AI use cases.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sierra Digital has officially announced the inauguration of Sierra AppHaus Houston , an Innovation Hub for Business AI launched in collaboration with the AppHaus program at SAP. Chosen for their extensive IP in Business AI, their close ties to Houston’s local economy and deep industry expertise in Oil, Gas, & Energy, Sierra Digital is now the second US partner to join the SAP AppHaus Network.Established in 2002 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sierra Digital is a leader in digital transformation, automation, and integration services, with a focus on modernizing legacy SAP systems. Renowned for its innovative expertise in the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), Sierra Digital has developed a library of more than 30 pre-built BTP applications. Sierra Digital is also one of the first SAP partners to develop and implement use cases for Business AI.Sierra’s portfolio of pre-built BTP applications streamlines operations by automating tasks like business partner onboarding and revenue processing while enhancing processes such as budgeting and maintenance with AI-driven insights. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, the public sector, chemicals, manufacturing, and retail.Sierra Digital's mission is to empower businesses to evolve into modern digital enterprises by harnessing advanced SAP technologies—particularly SAP BTP—to enhance operational efficiency and maintain a competitive edge."We are proud to be part of the SAP AppHaus Network and to contribute our design and innovation expertise," said Senthil Kumar, CEO and Chairman of Sierra Digital. "This collaboration with SAP allows us to co-create impactful solutions that accelerate digital transformation for our clients and strengthen our regional presence."The SAP AppHaus Network is a collaborative community of creative teams led by SAP and its like-minded partners. It leverages SAP technologies, such as the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), to make business software more user-centric and ensure innovation aligns with end-user needs. Through its human-centered approach, the network delivers unique, impactful experiences.The SAP AppHaus Network’s mission is to redefine how businesses and organizations innovate and design solutions for the digital economy. By partnering with forward-thinking companies like Sierra Digital, SAP extends its reach, delivering cutting-edge design and co-innovation services to a wider range of industries and regions.Carlos Estala Velasco, Co-Lead SAP AppHaus Partner Network, says: “Sierra Digital has been recognized as a perfect addition to the SAP AppHaus Network. With a committed AppHaus team equipped to apply our award-winning human-centered innovation approach, they are able to inspire and support customers throughout their journey to realize innovation. We eagerly anticipate co-innovating with the local team!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.