Attorney General Tong Statement as Trump Administration Purports to Walk Back Funding Freeze "Memo" Following Legal Challenges and Public Outcry
Press Releases
01/29/2025
Attorney General Tong Statement as Trump Administration Purports to Walk Back Funding Freeze "Memo" Following Legal Challenges and Public Outcry(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after the Trump Administration purported to walk back its memo ordering a freeze on federal grant funding.
“I do not for a second believe this threat is over. Trump’s actions caused massive confusion and chaos for Connecticut families and across every level of government and our economy. The announcements from the White House today are just more confusion and chaos. We are in court today, and we are going to stay there for as long as it takes to protect Connecticut families and our state.”
