Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,617 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement as Trump Administration Purports to Walk Back Funding Freeze "Memo" Following Legal Challenges and Public Outcry

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

01/29/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement as Trump Administration Purports to Walk Back Funding Freeze "Memo" Following Legal Challenges and Public Outcry

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after the Trump Administration purported to walk back its memo ordering a freeze on federal grant funding.

“I do not for a second believe this threat is over. Trump’s actions caused massive confusion and chaos for Connecticut families and across every level of government and our economy. The announcements from the White House today are just more confusion and chaos. We are in court today, and we are going to stay there for as long as it takes to protect Connecticut families and our state.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement as Trump Administration Purports to Walk Back Funding Freeze "Memo" Following Legal Challenges and Public Outcry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more