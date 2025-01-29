Governor Abbott Announces New Summit Next Gen Facility In Harris County

TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Summit Next Gen, LLC (“Summit Next Gen”) in Harris County as a qualified project under the new Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program. Summit Next Gen will open a world-class sustainable aviation fuel manufacturing and refining facility along the Texas Gulf Coast, which will be the largest ethanol-to-jet fuel production facility announced to date in North America. The project will create more than $1.6 billion in capital investment.

“Texas is where the future of America is building,” said Governor Abbott. “With a $1.6 billion investment and the largest ethanol-to-jet fuel production facility to date in all of North America, Summit Next Gen is making a Texas-sized investment in the future of Harris County and in the future of our great state. As Texas competes on the global stage for job-creating business investments, economic incentive tools such as the JETI program help attract leading projects like this advanced manufacturing facility that will create good-paying jobs for Texans. Working together, we will continue to lead the nation in energy innovation and build an even stronger and more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

"The Houston Ship Channel is Texas' number one economic engine, supporting hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity across the state,” said Senator Carol Alvarado. “Thanks to the JETI Act, which I co-sponsored in 2023, a new ten-figure investment is coming to the Houston Ship Channel and Senate District 6. I was proud to work with Summit Next Gen and the Galena Park Independent School District (ISD) leadership on this first application to the JETI program to bring about this massive economic development opportunity for my district.”

“Harris County has always been a leader in fuel innovation and will continue to be a leader in the energy sector with this investment in sustainable aviation fuel,” said Representative Ana Hernandez. “This is a great example of how state and local leaders can work in collaboration with the private sector to bring new investment and jobs to our communities.”

“Summit Next Gen is thrilled to advance its development of the world’s largest ethanol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel production facility,” said Summit Next Gen Chief Executive Officer Robert Halpin. “We believe this investment fits squarely within the strategic framework of unleashing American energy through technological innovation as our facility will play a critical role in revolutionizing the global aviation industry by providing a scalable supply of low-carbon jet fuel. The incredible leadership and support of Governor Abbott and his team, along with the Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Moore and his team, played a tremendous role in selecting Houston as the right location for our project and future headquarters. Strategically located on the Houston Ship Channel, this new production facility enables Summit Next Gen to leverage the existing large-scale energy infrastructure required to better serve our customers’ demands, and most importantly, access to the deep network of highly talented energy industry professionals present in the Houston region. As a result, Summit Next Gen is optimally positioned to advance this transformational project driving significant new investment in the state of Texas, creating numerous new jobs, and further cementing Texas’ position as the Energy Capital of the World.”

“Galena Park ISD is pleased to be one of the first Texas school districts to participate in the state’s new JETI economic development program, and we are thrilled to have a company like Summit Next Gen, LLC bring jobs, training programs, and other benefits to the District,” said Superintendent of Schools John Moore, Ed.D., and Galena Park ISD CFO Ben Pape.

"Summit Next Gen, LLC’s establishment of a world-class sustainable aviation fuel manufacturing and refining facility along the Texas Gulf Coast is a great affirmation of the desirability of our region for businesses seeking to succeed and grow,” said Greater Houston Partnership President and CEO Steve Kean. “This cutting-edge plant, poised to become the largest ethanol-to-jet fuel production facility in North America, underscores the region’s leadership in energy innovation. It also demonstrates the critical role of economic incentive programs in attracting significant capital investments and driving growth across Texas."

