Governor Abbott Directs State Agencies To Coordinate With Trump Administration On Border, Homeland Security
TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today issued five Executive Orders directing state agencies to partner with the Trump Administration to assist in their border and homeland security operations to protect Americans.
"For the past four years, Texas has worked around-the-clock to defend our southern border while former President Joe Biden refused to protect our country from an invasion he allowed," said Governor Abbott. "Now, we have a Commander-in-Chief in the White House who will do what is necessary to protect Americans. Today, I issued five Executive Orders directing Texas state agencies to partner with the Trump Administration to enforce the rule of law and help secure the homeland. Just like President Donald Trump and his Administration, Texas will do what is necessary to keep our country safe."
Governor Abbott today issued five Executive Orders to partner with the Trump Administration:
- Directing state agencies to assist federal immigration officers to investigate, arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants in Texas.
- Directing the Texas Military Department to assist the United States Northern Command in repelling the invasion, securing the southern border, and neutralizing foreign enemies infiltrating Texas.
- Directing state agencies to assist federal partners to deploy additional border barriers to improve operational security at the southern border.
- Directing state agencies to share intelligence on foreign terrorist organizations, like Mexican cartels and Tren de Aragua, with federal law enforcement personnel to support counter-terror operations.
-
Directing the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Facilities Commission to identify all Texas land and facilities for federal partners to lease and use for the detention and deportation of illegal immigrants.
