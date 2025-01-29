Governor Abbott Directs State Agencies To Coordinate With Trump Administration On Border, Homeland Security

TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued five Executive Orders directing state agencies to partner with the Trump Administration to assist in their border and homeland security operations to protect Americans.



"For the past four years, Texas has worked around-the-clock to defend our southern border while former President Joe Biden refused to protect our country from an invasion he allowed," said Governor Abbott. "Now, we have a Commander-in-Chief in the White House who will do what is necessary to protect Americans. Today, I issued five Executive Orders directing Texas state agencies to partner with the Trump Administration to enforce the rule of law and help secure the homeland. Just like President Donald Trump and his Administration, Texas will do what is necessary to keep our country safe."



Governor Abbott today issued five Executive Orders to partner with the Trump Administration: