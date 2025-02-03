Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Announces Expansion to New State-of-the-Art Los Angeles Facility

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing their leather care for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's unique selling points, including their in-house, highly trained artisans. Industry-leading expertise in leather, suede, bridal, conservation, and couture care.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, North America's premier luxury garment care provider, has relocated to an expanded facility. This move marks a significant milestone in its 70+-year legacy of excellence.

The new state-of-the-art facility at 2272 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 90064, represents a strategic expansion that will enhance Margaret's renowned leather and suede services while maintaining their commitment to unparalleled quality in couture care. This expansion reflects both our growth and our unwavering commitment to excellence. "Our new facility will allow us to serve our valued clients better while maintaining the exceptional standards they've come to expect from Margaret's."

Legacy of Excellence:

• 70-year heritage company since John and Barbara Horst acquired Margaret's Cleaners

• Evolution into North America's preeminent five-star dry cleaner

• Industry-leading expertise in leather, suede, bridal, conservation, and couture care

• Proprietary "safe cleaning guarantee" for designer and couture garments

The new location will feature:

• Expanded workshop space for specialized services

• Enhanced leather and suede care facilities

• Advanced conservation laboratory

• Improved client service areas

"This move represents not just an expansion of our physical space but an enhancement of our capabilities," added Chuck Horst. "Every aspect of the new facility has been designed to optimize our ability to serve our clients while maintaining our industry-leading standards."

Transition Details:

• Opening: February 3rd, 2025

• Location: 2272 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

• Continuous service maintained throughout the transition.

• All existing services are preserved and enhanced.

Margaret's assures clients that services will not be disrupted during the transition. The company has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure the seamless continuity of its renowned cleaning and restoration services.

For questions about the relocation, please get in touch with katiag@margarets.com or visit margarets.com.

About Margaret's: Margaret's Couture Cleaners is North America's leading luxury garment care provider, specializing in leather and suede cleaning, bridal and conservation services, costume and couture apparel specialty cleaning, and archival conservation. For 70 years, Margaret's has maintained an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in fabric care and restoration. margarets.com

