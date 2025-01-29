Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach $2,404 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market , valued at $1,271 million in 2018, is projected to reach $2,404 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. This robust growth is fueled by increasing incidences of infectious diseases in animals, technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics, and rising awareness about animal health and zoonotic diseases.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -Market Growth DriversThe growing prevalence of infectious diseases in companion and livestock animals is a primary driver of market expansion. Zoonotic diseases, which can spread between animals and humans, have raised global concerns, pushing governments and veterinary organizations to focus on early detection and disease prevention.Additionally, the increasing rate of pet ownership has significantly contributed to market growth. Pet parents are more willing to invest in advanced diagnostic procedures to ensure the health and well-being of their animals. According to industry reports, spending on pet healthcare and veterinary services has surged, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe.Moreover, advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and lateral flow assays, have significantly improved accuracy, speed, and efficiency in diagnosing infectious diseases. The adoption of point-of-care diagnostic kits for on-site testing has further streamlined disease detection, reducing the time required for veterinary intervention.Challenges and Market RestraintsDespite the positive growth trajectory, high costs associated with advanced diagnostic tests pose a challenge, particularly in developing economies where access to veterinary healthcare may be limited. The lack of skilled professionals and inadequate veterinary infrastructure in certain regions further hinder market expansion.Moreover, stringent regulations and approval processes for veterinary diagnostic devices can delay product launches, impacting the adoption rate of new technologies.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @Regional Insights• North America holds the largest market share, attributed to high pet adoption rates, increased spending on veterinary healthcare, and strong presence of key industry players. The region has witnessed significant investments in research and development for new diagnostic technologies.• Europe follows closely, driven by a growing livestock industry, government initiatives for animal disease surveillance, and advancements in veterinary laboratories.• Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, due to increasing pet ownership, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness about animal health. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing a surge in demand for veterinary diagnostic services.Key Market Segments and Emerging TrendsThe companion animal segment is projected to experience significant growth, fueled by increasing concerns over pet health and advancements in in-clinic diagnostics. Meanwhile, the livestock segment continues to hold a substantial share, owing to the rising demand for food safety and disease control in farm animals.Technology Advancements Driving Market EvolutionRecent innovations in molecular diagnostics, biosensors, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) have transformed veterinary diagnostics, enabling faster and more accurate detection of infectious diseases. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics are also being integrated into veterinary diagnostic platforms, improving early disease detection and outbreak management.Competitive Landscape and Industry DevelopmentsSeveral key players are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their market position. Leading companies in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market include:• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.• Zoetis Inc.• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.• Heska Corporation• Neogen Corporation• Virbac• Randox Laboratories Ltd.Recent Industry Developments:• The launch of rapid diagnostic kits and portable testing devices for point-of-care veterinary diagnostics has improved accessibility and efficiency in disease detection.• Companies are increasingly investing in AI-driven diagnostic tools to enhance the accuracy and predictive capabilities of veterinary testing.• Strategic mergers and acquisitions are helping companies expand their market presence and enhance their product portfolios.Future OutlookThe future of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market looks promising, with continued technological advancements, increased veterinary awareness, and rising investments in animal healthcare. The integration of digital health solutions and AI-powered diagnostics is expected to further revolutionize the market, making early disease detection and management more effective.Additionally, government initiatives and regulatory support for veterinary healthcare in both developed and developing regions will play a crucial role in market expansion. With a projected market value of $2.4 billion by 2026, the demand for innovative and rapid veterinary diagnostics is set to surge, ensuring better animal health management and disease prevention worldwide.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 -Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in 2019?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report?Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market?Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market report?About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.