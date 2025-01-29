Submit Release
True Wildlife Crime: Inside Virginia’s Elite K9 Team

They’re all good dogs! Virginia’s elite K9 Conservation Police teams work hard to track poachers, uncover evidence, and solve wildlife crimes across the Commonwealth. Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at these highly trained dogs and their dedicated handlers in this episode of True Wildlife Crime. Sergeant Richard Howald shares the history of DWR’s K9 Program, the specialized training these K9s and their handlers undergo, and some of the incredible cases he and his K9 partner, Sky, have tackled.

It’s all paws on deck as we showcase the unmatched capabilities of these canine heroes and how they make wildlife enforcement more efficient and effective.

For more information about our K9 program or to support these K9 teams, visit dwr.virginia.gov/k9.

