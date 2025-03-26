True Wildlife Crime: The Poaching Spree That Shocked Southwest Virginia

A months-long investigation. 238 violations. Dozens of deer illegally killed. Even one owl. In this episode of True Wildlife Crime, Senior Conservation Police Officer Derrick Rickels recounts how Virginia CPOs worked across counties in Southwest Virginia to uncover a complex spotlighting operation in the summer of 2023. Learn how teamwork, community tips, and persistence led to the arrest and prosecution of two individuals responsible for a major poaching case.

