Quorum Software Appoints Roy Queener as Executive Vice President of Global Services

Experienced Quorum leader to accelerate global service delivery and customer value

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Software , a global leader in energy software, today announced the appointment of Roy Queener as Executive Vice President of Global Services. In this role, Queener will lead the company’s strategy, methodology, and execution to deliver world-class professional services. His focus will be on enabling energy companies worldwide to achieve greater efficiency and operational excellence through the seamless deployment of Quorum’s industry-leading software.With over 20 years at Quorum, Roy Queener has held leadership roles across services, product management, and sales. He helped develop and scale Quorum’s delivery methodologies, enabling faster, more efficient implementations and accelerating time-to-value for customers. Most recently, he led Quorum’s Americas Professional Services organization, overseeing project delivery of the energy industry’s most comprehensive software suite. Now, he is unifying and optimizing Quorum’s global services team—more than 500 experts—to enhance efficiency and maximize customer value worldwide."Quorum’s experts are key to the value we deliver to customers every day—both through our software and in practice. Roy has played a pivotal role in building and evolving our professional services organization,” said Paul Langenbahn, CEO at Quorum Software. “His leadership, experience, and proven ability to deliver results for our customers will further strengthen our capacity to provide exceptional service at a global scale.”“I am honored to step into this role and continue strengthening Quorum’s commitment to customer success,” said Roy Queener, EVP of Global Services at Quorum Software. “Throughout my tenure, I have seen how Quorum’s software empowers energy companies to achieve their goals more efficiently, with services playing a critical role in delivering value faster and more effectively. I look forward to working with our talented global teams to enhance project execution and deliver even greater impact for our customers worldwide.”By refining best-in-class delivery practices and expanding global capabilities, Quorum is committed to helping energy companies navigate industry challenges and maximize efficiency. Under Queener’s leadership, Quorum’s Global Services will further enhance value realization and continue driving digital transformation across the sector.About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 50 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

