TaxZerone Urges Businesses to File 1099, W-2, and 94x Forms Before the January 31 Deadline

Tax Year 2024: Business Tax Forms Due January 31, 2025!

Final Reminder: Tax Filing Deadline for 1099, W-2, and Payroll Forms is Just Two Days Away

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The deadline for filing information returns and employment tax forms for the tax year 2024 is just two days away. Businesses and tax professionals must ensure that their 1099, W-2, 940, and 941 forms are filed by January 31, 2025, to remain compliant and avoid penalties.Timely filing of these forms is crucial to meeting IRS regulations and preventing potential fines. Employers and tax preparers are urged to review their filings and complete any pending submissions before the deadline. Missing this deadline could result in penalties, which may increase depending on how late the filings are submitted.TaxZerone, an IRS authorized e-file service provider, provides an efficient and secure platform for electronically filing required tax forms. The system is designed to facilitate compliance with IRS regulations by offering a streamlined and user-friendly process for filing.Key Features and Support for FilingForm Coverage:🎯Supports all 1099 forms (including 1099-NEC , MISC, INT, DIV, B, S, and others), 1098 and its corrections, along with Form W-2 and W-2C.🎯Federal and State Filing: Facilitates both federal and state 1099 and W-2 submissions. Employment and Payroll Tax Forms : Supports Forms 940, 941, 943, 944, and 945.Filing Capabilities:🎯Bulk Upload & Bulk Filing: Allows for the efficient handling of multiple submissions.🎯Draft Saving: Users can save progress and complete filings at their convenience.🎯Electronic Delivery Portal: Employees and recipients can securely access their forms through ZeroneVault.🎯Record Retention: Secure storage of filed forms for up to seven years.🎯Software Integrations: Compatible with QuickBooks Online and Xero for seamless data entry.🎯Workflow Management: Multi-user functionality enables better organization for firms managing multiple filings.🎯Comprehensive Support: Assistance available through phone (English & Spanish), email, and chat.Filing Deadline and Compliance ReminderThe January 31, 2025 deadline is fast approaching. Businesses that fail to file their W-2, 1099, and employment tax forms on time may face penalties. Ensuring timely submission can help avoid compliance issues and additional costs.For more details or to complete filings, visit www.TaxZerone.com "With the tax filing deadline just around the corner, it is imperative that businesses and tax professionals take immediate action to ensure compliance," said Alexia Zepeda, spokesperson at TaxZerone. "Our goal is to simplify the tax filing process and provide businesses with a seamless and secure way to submit their required forms before the deadline. We encourage filers to take advantage of our intuitive platform and support resources to meet their obligations on time."Contact TaxZerone SupportFor assistance with tax filing, TaxZerone’s support team is available via Phone: 408-444-7120 or Email: support@taxzerone.com. TaxZerone’s team is ready to help ensure a smooth filing experience and answer any questions you may have.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a trusted, IRS-authorized e-file provider committed to transforming tax compliance through innovation and efficiency. We empower businesses, tax professionals, and organizations with intuitive, secure, and reliable filing solutions. TaxZerone's advanced platform simplifies complex tax processes, ensuring seamless compliance with IRS regulations. Backed by cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer support, TaxZerone is dedicated to making tax filing effortless, accurate, and stress-free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.