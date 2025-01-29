Premier’s statement on National Day of Remembrance of Quebec City Mosque Attack

CANADA, January 29 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia:

“On Jan. 29, 2017, in a terrible act of anti-Muslim hatred, the lives of six men were taken at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

“Today, we remember them: Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti. We mourn with the families and friends who were left behind, and we stand with those who were injured in this heinous attack.

“This hateful act of terrorism remains as shocking today as it was that evening eight years ago.

“Our government stands against hate in all its forms. There is no place for Islamophobia in British Columbia.

“Building a more welcoming, inclusive province is a priority for our government. We created the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund to help protect community organizations and places of worship from hate-motivated crimes, and passed the Anti-Racism Act to address racism within government programs and services. We also launched a racist incident helpline to support people who have experienced or witnessed an act of hate.

“Our diversity is our strength in British Columbia. Today and every day, we stand with the Muslim community.”