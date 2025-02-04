Caribbean Author Launches Encouraging English & Spanish Catholic Devotionals in Jubilee Year of Hope

Book Cover of 'Take Courage' 91-day Catholic Devotional Spanish Book Cover of ‘Take Courage’ (ÁRMESE DE VALOR) 91-day Catholic Devotional

Catholic author Heidi Vincent says the devotional offers comfort, encouragement and strength to overcome life’s obstacles, difficulties, challenges and fears.

TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 24, 2024, Pope Francis ushered in the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope by opening the Holy Door of Saint Peter's Basilica (Lubov, 2024). In support of the 2025 Jubilee Year’s theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’, Ms. Heidi Vincent announced today the official global launch of her third devotional – ‘TAKE COURAGE: A 91-day devotional for daring Catholics’.

Pilgrims need courage since they often encounter challenges, face fears and have to overcome obstacles and difficulties. This devotional is a handy tool in the spiritual toolkit of every Catholic pilgrim of hope since it provides comfort, encouragement and strength to overcome obstacles, difficulties, challenges and fears in daily life.

Moreover, the spiritual benefits gained during that three-month (91-day) journey, with the devotional, will endure well beyond the Jubilee Year of Hope. The Catholic author is confident that the devotional will be especially beneficial for the many Catholics who will be unable, financially or physically, to go on pilgrimage to the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica, participate in all the other main events of the Jubilee or travel to other pilgrimage sites during the Holy Year.

The two previous devotionals in the author’s Catholic Bible Books Devotional Series© make great complements to this third devotional:

* GET WISDOM: A 91-day devotional for growing Catholics

* GIVE LOVE: A 91-day devotional for searching Catholics

Together, the three devotionals provide a nine-month spiritual retreat for all Catholic faithful. The Caribbean author, who hails from Grenada, plans to release a fourth devotional before year end that will provide pilgrims of hope, all over the world, with a complete 12-month arsenal of spiritual weaponry for journeying through the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope and beyond.

The devotionals are also available at all Amazon stores in SPANISH:

* CONSIGA SABIDURÍA: Un devocional de 91 días para católicos en crecimiento

* DÉ AMOR: Un devocional de 91 días para católicos en búsqueda

* ÁRMESE DE VALOR: Un devocional de 91 días para católicos atrevidos

To purchase copies of these daily devotionals and the upcoming ones in the book series:

• Visit any online Amazon store for paperback (book) and kindle versions

• Visit the author’s webpage at https://www.amazon.com/author/heidivincent

To make inquiries, get additional information or request speaking engagements:

• Send an email to the author at mpse.health@gmail.com

• Call or WhatsApp the author at +1(473) 536-7211

Vincent is a fervent Catholic, a passionate educator, a health & wellness enthusiast and an innovative entrepreneur with a penchant for excellence.

