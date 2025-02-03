U.S. Department of Education Investigation Finds Antisemitism in Howard County Public Schools Requires Corrective Action

HoCoJAG submitted formal recommendations to Howard County Public Schools outlining steps to address the concerns identified in the OCR report.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has concluded an investigation into antisemitism within Howard County Public School System (HCPSS). The investigation report, released on January 16, 2025, determined that HCPSS had not adequately addressed reports of antisemitism, leading to a potential hostile environment for Jewish students. As part of a resolution agreement, HCPSS is required to take corrective measures, many of which must be implemented by March 2025.

The Howard County Jewish Advocacy Group has submitted formal recommendations to HCPSS, outlining steps the district can take to address the concerns identified in the OCR report.



1) Engaging National Experts on Antisemitism - HoCoJAG recommends that HCPSS work with external experts to develop training, policy updates, and curriculum guidance related to antisemitism in K-12 education. HoCoJAG recommends organizations such as the CAMERA Education Institute, American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, or the Brandeis Center to provide expertise.

2) Adopting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism - The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism has been adopted by the U.S. government, most states, and many institutions, including Montgomery County Public Schools and Harvard University. HoCoJAG has recommended incorporating this definition into HCPSS Anti-Discrimination Policy 1010.

3) Amending Policy 9020.D - HoCoJAG recommends amending the policy governing student expression to include clear guidelines that protect students from harm while respecting First Amendment rights. The proposed amendments include requiring student organizations to document steps taken to prevent harm to protected classes and ensuring that student expression aligns with anti-discrimination and anti-bullying policies.

4) Providing Mandatory Faculty and Staff Training - The recommendations include universal training for faculty and staff to clarify responsibilities under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and outline consequences for failing to prevent discrimination.

“Jewish students should never feel unsafe in their schools,” said Dr. Trevor Greene, President of HoCoJAG’s Board of Directors. “By implementing these actions, HCPSS can protect not only Jewish students but also students from all protected classes, creating a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone.”

Following the OCR investigation, HCPSS is required to take immediate corrective actions, and HoCoJAG’s recommendations have been submitted for consideration.

Community members are encouraged to learn more about the OCR findings and submit letters to Superintendent Bill Barnes and the Board of Education regarding the corrective actions. Information on how to participate is available on this page.

For further details, please contact HoCoJAG at info@hocojag.org or visit hogojag.org.

About HoCoJAG

The Howard County Jewish Advocacy Group (HoCoJAG) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to combating antisemitism and fostering a safe and inclusive environment for Jewish students and all protected classes in Howard County.

