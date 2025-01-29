CurbCutOS and AAAnow Create New Partnership to Advance Digital Accessibility for All

The Joint Effort Offers a First-of-Its-Kind Benchmark Analysis That Evaluates Specific Industries & Internal Assets for Digital Accessibility Compliance

CurbCutOS is thrilled to partner with AAAnow in this shared mission to make digital spaces universal” — Mark Pound

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new collaboration aims to break down digital barriers and ensure that websites, apps, and online services are accessible to everyone, especially individuals with disabilities. CurbCutOS , a leading provider of innovative digital accessibility solutions, and AAAnow, a global digital accessibility technology company, are proud to announce a partnership.The goal is to create a safer, more welcoming digital landscape by offering a streamlined and cost-effective path to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and European Accessibility Act (EAA). By combining the strengths of CurbCutOS's innovative Accessible UX platform and AAAnow's technology, the partnership seeks to revolutionize how businesses approach accessibility."We're thrilled to partner with AAAnow in this shared mission to make digital spaces universal," said Mark Pound, founder & CEO of CurbCutOS. "Digital accessibility is no longer optional; it's a business and moral imperative. Our collaboration will help organizations proactively meet their obligations while creating a more universal experience for their users."AAAnow’s technology coupled with CurbCutOS innovative Accessible UX platform provides comprehensive coverage, a step-by-step compliance roadmap, and reduces time, effort, and costs typically associated with achieving and maintaining accessibility standards."This partnership represents a significant leap forward in simplifying the accessibility journey for organizations," said Lawrence Shaw, CEO of AAAnow. "With CurbCutOS’s Accessible UX platform and our technology, we will collectively empower businesses to easily identify, manage and resolve accessibility risks. Together, we will help create an internet that works for everyone."The joint effort between CurbCutOS and AAAnow offers an industry first, the ability to run a unique benchmark analysis of a specific industry and its compliance with digital accessibility guidelines. As an example, a recent benchmark analysis for global finance was conducted, and a shocking 83% of digital content was found to be inaccessible. Additionally, all internal assets an organization possesses can be checked and compared next to a competitor’s assets. The Accessible UX Platform with CurbCutOS and AAAnow allows organizations to improve accessibility based on the benchmark analysis, opening doors to a new, untapped market encompassing more than 1.85 billion people.Other key benefits of the partnership include:• Comprehensive Accessibility Solutions: Turnkey services coupled with automation, responsible AI technology, and expert guidance to support businesses in making their websites, apps, design, content, and documents accessible to all.• Proactive Risk Management: Helping organizations stay ahead of compliance requirements and reduce the risk of litigation associated with non-compliance.• Scalability: The partnership offers tools for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, making accessibility attainable across industries.• Market Opportunity: Providing the capability for companies to unlock a trillion-dollar market and enhance brand value.As more companies recognize the importance of digital accessibility, this partnership offers a unique opportunity to meet rising demands with confidence. The CurbCutOS and AAAnow collaboration aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital world.For more information, visit https://www.curbcutos.com/aaanow ###About CurbCutOSCurbCutOS was founded and is led by people with disabilities with a focus on delivering innovative digital accessibility solutions that help organizations ensure their digital media is compliant, achieve progress in their efforts, and connects them to new market opportunities by making digital content accessible to all. https://www.curbcutos.com/ About AAAnowAAAnow is a digital accessibility technology company that helps organizations protect themselves against digital risks, with a focus on simplifying the process of ADA and WCAG compliance. Using automated solutions, AAAnow reduces the complexity, time, and costs of achieving and maintaining digital accessibility.

