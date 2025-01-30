RealManage Welcomes Nancy Crouch Morlini as Executive Vice President, Shared Services

RealManage Logo

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealManage, a trusted partner for community association management, is excited to announce Nancy Crouch Morlini as its new Executive Vice President of Shared Services. Known for working with boards and developers to simplify management and enhance the value of communities, RealManage is confident that Nancy’s extensive expertise and forward-thinking leadership will further strengthen its commitment to operational excellence and innovative service delivery.Morlini brings a wealth of leadership experience spanning decades, with a proven track record of driving innovation and operational success in the financial services, payments, and technology industries.Morlini’s reputation for strategic leadership and her ability to streamline processes while building high-performing teams make her an outstanding addition to the RealManage executive team. Her focus on delivering exceptional results and fostering a collaborative culture will help elevate the company’s shared services operations to new levels of excellence.As the head of RealManage’s Client Financial Shared Services team, Morlini will lead efforts to enhance the organization’s operational capabilities while maintaining a steadfast focus on client satisfaction.Morlini, a native of Alabama, has called North Texas home for the past 20 years. Outside of work, she is an avid runner who enjoys traveling with her husband, Andrew, and cheering on their four children in their various pursuits. She will be based in RealManage’s Plano, Texas, office and will report directly to CEO Tim Haynes.RealManage is confident that Morlini’s leadership will further strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional results and outstanding service.About RealManageRealManage, one of the country's leading community association management companies, partners with boards and developers to simplify management and maximize the value of their communities. The company is known for its professionally trained and certified local management teams and tech-enabled service delivery, ensuring operational excellence and an improved living experience for residents.RealManage is home to the industry’s only end-to-end software platform purpose-built for managing community associations. With just a single login, community leaders and members gain full visibility and real-time access to operations, financial reporting, communications, and more. This advanced technology is driving day-to-day operational efficiencies across more than 3,000 client communities, enabling board members to focus on executing their full vision for their community.To learn more about how RealManage helps community associations run like businesses while acting like a neighbor, visit www.RealManage.com

