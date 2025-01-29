FEV Tutor Closes, Fullmind Steps In to Help Districts Nationwide

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent shutdown of FEV Tutors has created an urgent need among school districts searching for dependable, high-quality academic intervention. At Fullmind , our thoughts are with the students, families, and educators left without critical support due to the closure of FEV Tutors. We stand ready to step in, ensuring that every learner continues to receive the foundational instruction they need for long-term success.

“Everyone is worse off from this. Schools, families, and children already paid for services and will be left without them. The various tutors who would have provided services are left without income. And FEV’s staff are all looking for jobs after being let go without severance. Fullmind can help,” said Ysiad Ferreiras, CEO of Fullmind. “Districts and families deserve a seamless transition to a reliable partner that understands their unique challenges and is prepared to help students thrive.”

He went on to say: “Fullmind has reached out to roughly 100 districts impacted by the shutdown and offered help. We’re prioritizing rapid onboarding for affected schools and are lowering prices to enhance affordability and prioritizing covering educator pay.”

With a passionate team of vetted, state-certified educators and an unwavering commitment to personalized instruction, Fullmind is equipped to help fill the void left by FEV Tutors. Our robust learning solution and dedicated support model ensure that each student receives the targeted assistance they need to accelerate academic progress.

Fullmind has over a decade of experience partnering with school districts and is used daily by over 300 school districts nationwide.

For school districts and educational leaders seeking immediate solutions or exploring partnerships to replace services previously provided by FEV Tutors, please reach out to:

Tomer Ezrachi

tomer.ezrachi@fullmindlearning.com

210-617-3009

Fullmind remains dedicated to supporting students nationwide through high-impact tutoring solutions, especially in the wake of the FEV Tutors closure.

