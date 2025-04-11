Kirby McInerney LLP Urges Investors in AppLovin Corporation (APP) to Inquire About Their Rights in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APP) securities during the period from May 10, 2023, through February 25, 2025 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 26, 2025, Fuzzy Panda Research and Culper Research issued reports on AppLovin stating that the Company was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures. On this news, the price of AppLovin shares declined by $46.06 per share, or approximately 12%, from $377.06 per share on February 25, 2025, to close at $331.00 on February 26, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, provided investors with information concerning AppLovin’s financial growth and stability. Specifically, confidence in AppLovin’s launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using “cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisement to mobile games, in addition to expanding web-based marketing and e-commerce.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation.

