Attorney General Jackley Addressing Attorneys General on President Trump’s Transition

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is one of the Republican Attorneys General leading a panel discussion this week on the Trump administration transition and working with the Department of Justice on ongoing litigation.

“Attorneys Generals are focusing on working with President Trump‘s administration to improve public safety and immigration,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is our opportunity to work together and address ongoing litigation and areas we can work on with the Department of Justice to protect our citizens and their rights.”

The meeting is part of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) meeting being held this week in Austin, TX. The panel discussion is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Other Attorneys General on the panel are Brenna Bird of Iowa, Raul Labrador of Idaho, and Alan Wilson of South Carolina.

-30-