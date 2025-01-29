Press Releases

01/29/2025

Connecticut Scores Stable on the Nation's Report Card

Remains Higher than National Public in Grade 4 and 8 Reading and in Grade 8 Math

(Hartford, CT) - The National Center for Education Statistics today announced results of the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the "Nation's Report Card."

Compared with national averages, Connecticut’s fourth-grade students outperformed their peers in reading and scored on par in mathematics. Connecticut’s eighth-grade students outperformed the nation in both subjects.

NAEP 2022 to 2024 Change in Performance for

Connecticut and National Public (NP)

Grade 4 Grade 8 Percent Proficient Average Scale Score Percent Proficient Average Scale Score 2022 2024 2022 2024 2022 2024 2022 2024 Reading Connecticut 35 36 219 219 35 35 264 263 National Public 32 30 216* 214 29 29 259* 257 Math Connecticut 37 42 236 239 30 32 276 277 National Public 35 39 235* 237 26 27 273 272

*Scale score value in 2024 is statistically significantly different from value in 2022 (see explanation of statistical significance and why it is used in NAEP reporting).

Connecticut’s fourth- and eighth-grade students performed at about the same level in reading and mathematics as they did in 2022, the last time state-level scores were reported. Nationally, fourth- and eighth-grade reading performance declined, while fourth-grade mathematics improved, and eighth-grade mathematics remained unchanged.

Connecticut’s NAEP results and the Smarter Balanced results released last August reveal both similarities and differences in student performance. The NAEP assesses a representative sample of students each tested grade and subject from late January through early March, while the Smarter Balanced assessments are taken by more than 95 percent of Connecticut students closer to the end of the school year. Because NAEP provides the most reliable measure for comparing performance across all states and for monitoring achievement trends over time, it serves a distinct yet complementary function to Smarter Balanced, which offers a comprehensive, statewide, annual perspective on student achievement and growth.

In keeping with NAEP results, Smarter Balanced data indicate that Connecticut’s English language arts performance in both fourth and eighth grades has remained largely unchanged from 2022 to 2024. Although NAEP’s reported changes in mathematics performance for these grades were not statistically significant, Smarter Balanced scores for both fourth and eighth grades increased from spring 2022 to spring 2024. Despite these gains, overall student achievement in both assessments continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

Smarter Balanced 2022 to 2024 Change in Performance for Connecticut

Grade 4 Grade 8 Percent Proficient Average Scale Score Percent Proficient Average Scale Score 2022 2024 2022 2024 2022 2024 2022 2024 English Language Arts 49.2 49.4 2463 2465 49.2 49.1 2558 2555 Math 45.3 49.7é 2469 2479é 34.3 38.2é 2532 2542é

“While the nation experienced a decline in reading performance, I am thankful that Connecticut was able to maintain its level of performance with a new cohort of students,” said Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker. “The gains we have made in mathematics on our state assessment are encouraging. These results affirm the urgent need to continue acting comprehensively to address both the academic and non-academic needs of our students and to support the professional needs of our educators. By continuing to invest in evidence-based strategies and implementing them at scale and with fidelity, we will not only recover but surpass pre-pandemic levels of student engagement and achievement.”

On NAEP, most student groups in Connecticut perform at or above the average for public schools nationwide. However, students from economically disadvantaged families perform below their peers nationally in Grade 4 mathematics and reading, and English learners/multilingual learners perform below their peers nationally in mathematics at both grades and in Grade 8 reading. The table below presents the average scale scores for major student groups, along with an indication of whether each group performed above (↑), below (↓), or not different from (=) their peers in national public schools.

Comparison of NAEP 2024 Reading Results by Student Group

Grade 4 CT Avg. SS Grade 4 NP Avg. SS Grade 4 CT Compared to NP* Grade 8 CT Avg. SS Grade 8 NP Avg. SS Grade 8 CT Compared to NP* All 219 214 ↑ 263 257 ↑ Asian 243 236 = 293 281 ↑ Black 194 198 = 246 243 = Hispanic 199 203 = 245 245 = White 235 224 ↑ 275 266 ↑ Economically Disadvantaged 198 202 ↓ 250 245 ↑ Students with Disabilities (IEP only) 182 179 = 229 221 ↑ Multilingual Learners 182 185 = 210 220 ↓

Comparison of NAEP 2024 Mathematics Results by Student Group

Grade 4 CT Avg. SS Grade 4 NP Avg. SS Grade 4 CT Compared to NP* Grade 8 CT Avg. SS Grade 8 NP Avg. SS Grade 8 CT Compared to NP* All 239 237 = 277 272 ↑ Asian 255 259 = 316 307 = Black 215 220 = 256 251 = Hispanic 223 227 = 255 257 = White 253 247 ↑ 292 284 ↑ Economically Disadvantaged 220 226 ↓ 254 257 = Students with Disabilities (IEP only) 208 210 = 238 235 = Multilingual Learners 207 216 ↓ 227 237 ↓

** Detailed NAEP results are available at https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/sde/press-room/files/naep-2024-briefing.pdf

Several CSDE initiatives to accelerate student engagement and learning are either underway or already completed. Examples of those initiatives are listed below, which are grouped according to the 2024-25 CSDE Focus Areas.

Elevate curriculum frameworks and curricula

K-8 model curricula that provides free access to high-quality curricula and instructional resources along with aligned professional development opportunities.

Science of Reading (SOR) Masterclass – a statewide professional learning opportunity to develop local capacity for evidence-based reading.

Investments of over $20 million in evidence-based K-3 core, comprehensive reading curriculum models/programs, universal screening reading assessments, and associated professional learning.

Around 300 short interim block assessments in ELA, mathematics, and science that are provided at no cost to districts to monitor student learning throughout the year and support instruction.

Nearly $11.5 million to expand high-dosage mathematics tutoring in 43 districts in grades 6-9.

Recruit and retain a diverse workforce

Aspiring Educators Diversity Scholarship Program for diverse students who graduated from a public high school in an Alliance school district and enrolled in an approved educator preparation program in Connecticut.

A $3 million initiative in partnership with the Department of Labor to create a new teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program, offer more paraeducator fairs, and expand existing high school “grow-your-own” programs.

$4 million in ARP ESSER funds for the Connecticut Educator Support Funds Initiative that is helping Connecticut teachers with classroom expenses.

Ensure students are physically present and engaged, support a safe and healthy learning environment

Expansion of the Learner Engagement and Attendance Program (LEAP) – a supportive home visitation model that has been proven to increase student attendance.

More than $4.5 million in grants to 48 districts to support the delivery of mental health services for students during the summer months.

More than $13 million in grants to provide summer enrichment opportunities to children during the summers of 2023 and 2024.

Actionable data through EdSight Secure that provides authorized district staff with longitudinal information about students who are doing well and others who may need added support.

The “No Matter What” campaign to highlight resources available for students experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

Modernize and expand postsecondary pathways

$3.8 million awarded to 89 school districts and nearly $5 million to public and private institutions of higher education through the Dual Credit Expansion Grant to increase the percentage of students earning college credit in high school.

A FAFSA Challenge initiative to encourage FAFSA completion that provides schools with mini-grants, training sessions, and supports.

Improve outcomes for all students, with a focus on students with disabilities.

The Dyslexia Awareness campaign launched with a focus on continued training and professional development.

Connecticut Special Education Data System (CT-SEDS) statewide rollout to improve the quality of individualized education programs (IEPs) aligned with grade level standards.

$5.9 million State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) to improve educational outcomes for students with disabilities with a specific focus on mathematics.

Partnership with the University of Connecticut to improve ELA Performance Index Results for Students with Disabilities in grade 3.

