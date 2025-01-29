CBP officers seize undeclared commodities valued at over $1.9M in export violation at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized undeclared commodities valued at more than $1.9 million in a single export violation enforcement action.

“This outbound enforcement action illustrates CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission while facilitating lawful commerce,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Pallets containing 52,500 cartons of undeclared cigarettes seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The original seizure occurred on December 2 at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations referred a 2012 Kenworth T800 tractor pulling a trailer for secondary inspection. The shipment’s export invoice included a merchandise description of “Other made-up articles, including dress” with a total value of $7,936. Upon further examination, including non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered anomalies within the merchandise. Physical examination resulted in 26 pallets of cigarettes with 1,050 boxes or 52,500 cartons and four pallets of protein powder with 216 boxes or 1,296 bags.

The appraised value of the merchandise totaled $1,939,566, with the large volume of seized cigarettes accounting for the bulk of the appraised value.

CBP seized the merchandise and recently issued a penalty of $16,971.

