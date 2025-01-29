FAIRFIELD TO INCREASE ACQUISITION ACTIVITY IN 2025

Fairfield acquired Collage Apartments and more than 20 others in 2024.

The real estate investor plans to increase capital solutions offered to sellers after an active 2024

We are confident about the forecasted strength of property operations as apartment supply and demand fundamentals are expected to continue stabilizing over the next 12 to 24 months.” — Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions Wes Dickerson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The real estate investor plans to increase capital solutions offered to sellers after an active 2024Fairfield acquired 24 multifamily communities throughout the United States with a valuation of $1.8 billion in 2024, including affordable and market-rate housing options. With these acquisitions, the organization added 7,216 apartment homes to its strategic footprint last year and continues to pursue opportunities to deploy capital.“We believe it is an attractive time period to acquire apartment communities,” said Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions Wes Dickerson about his projections for 2025. “We are extremely excited about the cost basis at which we can buy today, and we are equally confident about the forecasted strength of property operations as apartment supply and demand fundamentals are expected to continue stabilizing over the next 12 to 24 months.”“In 2024, Fairfield saw consistent acquisition opportunities for several of our strategies, including affordable housing, value add, and core plus,” Dickerson added. “We believe the opportunity set will expand even more in 2025.” Fairfield currently operates in more than 30 markets and is in a position to continue growing its footprint in multifamily housing across the nation and across investment strategies.About FairfieldFairfield is an owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. We own approximately 44,400 units nationwide across luxury new construction, renovated apartment homes, and tax credit affordable housing in urban and suburban neighborhoods. We offer an integrated national multifamily services platform providing development, construction, renovation, asset and property management, and acquisition and disposition services to our investors. Fairfield operates nationwide, headquartered in San Diego with regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.For more information, please visit our website at FairfieldResidential.com or contact:Wes DickersonExecutive Vice President - Head of AcquisitionsTel: (214) 454-6085Email: wdickerson@ffres.comBranding & MarketingEmail: PR@ffres.com

