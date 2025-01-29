New Federal Policies Could Reshape Hiring Practices: What Employers Need to Know
Our priority is keeping our current and future clients informed...”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Federal Policies Could Reshape Hiring Practices: What Employers Need to Know
— Doug Avdellas, CEO
Employers across the nation are grappling with uncertainty as new federal policies under the Trump administration signal a major shift in hiring and diversity initiatives. Atlantic Employee Screening, a trusted name in background check and employee screening services for over 28 years, is urging organizations to stay informed and prepared for potential changes that could redefine workplace practices in 2025.
A Sweeping Executive Order
On January 22, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity." This sweeping mandate calls for the termination of all DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs within federal agencies and requires federal contractors to abandon affirmative action practices. Executive Order 11246, a cornerstone of affirmative action policy since 1965, has been revoked, leaving private employers to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.
The order also directs federal agencies, including the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), to enforce anti-discrimination laws while scrutinizing private-sector DEI programs for potential violations. Employers receiving federal grants or contracts must now certify compliance with these revised federal guidelines. (cupahr.org)
Uncertainty and Scrutiny in the Private Sector
The ramifications of these changes extend far beyond federal agencies and contractors. Private employers with DEI initiatives may find themselves under increased scrutiny as federal enforcement shifts focus. Programs once viewed as essential for fostering inclusive workplaces may now be examined for potential legal risks, creating a new layer of complexity for HR professionals and organizational leaders.
“Our priority is keeping our current and future clients informed,” said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. “Employers are focused on running their businesses and may not always have the time to research regulatory changes. Our team stays plugged into the latest trends and developments to ensure our clients are kept up to date on these changes.”
How Employers Can Prepare
As the regulatory environment evolves, Atlantic Employee Screening encourages businesses to take proactive steps to navigate the uncertainties:
1. Review and Update Policies: Employers should carefully examine their hiring practices, training programs, and DEI initiatives to ensure they align with current federal guidelines.
2. Stay Informed: Keeping up with updates from regulatory agencies and industry experts is essential to staying ahead of potential impacts.
3. Seek Legal and HR Expertise: Consulting with professionals can help organizations identify risks and develop compliant strategies.
A Commitment to Empowering Employers
While Atlantic Employee Screening is not a subject matter expert in federal policy, the company is committed to helping employers make informed decisions in an uncertain landscape. By providing reliable screening tools and fostering awareness, Atlantic Employee Screening empowers organizations to build better teams with confidence.
About Atlantic Employee Screening
For over 28 years, Atlantic Employee Screening has partnered with employers to deliver reliable and comprehensive background check services. With a focus on live, U.S.-based customer service and cutting-edge technology, the company helps clients navigate the complexities of hiring with ease.
For more information, visit www.atlanticscreening.com or call 877-747-2104.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. Employers are encouraged to consult with legal or HR professionals regarding compliance with federal regulations.
Kieth Burley
Atlantic Employee Screening
+1 561-776-1804
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.