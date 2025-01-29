RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care Receives 2025 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Training Award

RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty- Home Health Care has received the 2025 Best of Home Care® – Leader in training Award from Activated Insights

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care announced today that it received the distinguished 2025 Best of Home Care® –Leader in Training Award from Activated Insights, formerly Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in experience management for post-acute care. The Leader in Training Award recognizes home care businesses that consistently provide an outstanding level of staff education. As a Leader in Training, RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care is now recognized among the top 25% of home care providers participating in the nationwide Activated Insights Training program.This accomplishment demonstrates RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care’s long-term dedication to excellent care and employment. To qualify for this award, RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care implemented Activated Insights Training to provide specialized education for their caregivers. RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care then achieved a high level of staff participation in continuing education, as well as an average of at least eight courses completed by each participant.This award highlights our dedication to investing in comprehensive training for our caregivers, ensuring they are equipped to provide the highest standard of in-home care,The Best of Home Care– Leader in Training Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Activated Insights believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.“At Activated Insights, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create a training program that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum” says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights “When we see agencies like RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences through continuous learning, we know we’re on the right track. RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”To find out more about RIGHT ACCORD Private Duty-Home Health Care’s commitment to experience, please visit www.rightaccordhealth.com or call 941-366-0801

