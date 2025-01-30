Louisville, Kentucky Man Proposes Simple Data-Driven Solution to Reduce Gun Crime in America

Carl Lanore

Gun Leash will save lives” — Carl Lanore

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Louisville resident has introduced an innovative and straightforward solution to tackle gun crime in the United States. According to data from the 2023 ATF report, 70% of guns used by criminals were previously owned by legal gun owners, law enforcement officers, and private security officers but were then lost or stolen.

This highlights a critical issue: criminals often obtain their firearms from these sources.

Key Highlights of the Proposal:

1. Focus on Retention: The proposal emphasizes that universal background checks alone won't solve the problem. Instead, the key is to keep guns in the hands of their rightful owners.

2. Introduction of Gun Leash: The Gun Leash is a state-of-the-art smart-device designed to prevent unauthorized access to firearms. This simple, yet effective technology ensures that guns remain with their owners, reducing the risk of them falling into the wrong hands. By using the Gun Lesh patented Bluetooth iBeacon which protects the privacy of the gun owner, simple proximity avoids GPS or location tracking alerts the gun owner at the earliest possible moment while the gun is still retrievable.

Quote from Carl Lanore: "Reducing gun crime requires a practical approach that addresses the root cause of where criminals get their guns based upon data-driven information provided by the 2023 ATF report gathered from 300 major US cities between 2017 and 2021. By ensuring that firearms stay with their rightful owners, we can significantly cut down on the number of guns that end up in criminal hands."

