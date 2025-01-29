Early Access Screening of Caregiving for ILTCI Conference Attendees

Join us for ILTCI 2025 in Philadelphia, PA, March 9-12, 2025.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 ILTCI Conference is pleased to announce, as part of the event’s keynote address, a special screening of excerpts from *Caregiving* , a compelling, two-hour documentary executive produced by Bradley Cooper and produced by Lea Pictures, Ark Media, and WETA, scheduled to air in primetime on more than 330 PBS stations nationwide in June 2025.This groundbreaking public media documentary delves into the personal stories of caregivers, shedding light on the challenges they face in providing short and long-term care, as well as palliative and end-of-life care for individuals of all ages.The keynote session, sponsored by CareScout, at the ILTCI conference will feature a screening of key scenes from the film, followed by a dynamic panel discussion with members of the production team and caregivers in the film, offering valuable insights into the realities of caregiving and long-term care.Karen Smyth, Chief Executive Officer of the Intercompany Long Term Care Insurance Conference, emphasizes the importance of this screening for conference attendees. “This early access to *Caregiving* provides a unique opportunity to explore the profound impact of long-term care needs, as well as the experiences of those who care for our loved ones,” Smyth said. “It aligns perfectly with the mission of the ILTCI Conference to inspire and educate professionals in our industry.”Jeff Levin, President of ILTCI and Chair of the 2025 Conference, shared his excitement about the event: “The ILTCI Conference is built around the pillars of Inspire, Lead, Trust, Collaborate, and Innovate. We are thrilled to spotlight this important documentary and showcase the vital work being done by professionals in our industry. Our discussions often cover the issues others shy away from, and this keynote is an exceptional opportunity to deepen our understanding of the tools and resources that protect both individuals in need of care and the caregivers supporting them.”As the baby boomer generation continues to age, an increasing number of individuals are choosing to age in place, receiving care in their own homes and communities from family members, partners, and friends. These caregivers provide invaluable support but often face significant challenges, including stress, competing priorities, and limited access to resources or training.The keynote address will take place on **March 10, 2025**, from **9:00 – 10:15 a.m. EST** on the first day of the conference.The 2025 premiere date for the *Caregiving* documentary series on PBS will be announced in February.This keynote event promises to be a thought-provoking and enriching experience, helping to strengthen the long-term care insurance industry’s ability to support both those receiving care and their caregivers.For inquiries regarding sponsorship of the Caregiving documentary series and national outreach, engagement, and education campaign, please contact: caregiving@wellbeings.org.ABOUT ILTCIThe Intercompany Long Term Care Insurance Conference Association, Inc. (ILTCI) is a non-profit, tax-exempt, educational, public benefit corporation and is not organized for the private gain of any person. It is organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for public and charitable purposes. The vision of the ILTCI is to create an environment for aging in America that includes thoughtful, informed planning that takes into account the most effective and efficient use of resources in addressing the risks and costs of long term care for all levels of American society. Learn More at www.iltciconf.org

