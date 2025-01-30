Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter Announces Open Positions for Journeyman Plumbers in Idaho and Texas

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter announces open positions for experienced Journeyman Plumbers in Idaho and Texas.

HAYDEN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter, a well-known provider of plumbing services, is actively seeking licensed Journeyman Plumbers to join its teams in Idaho and Texas. This recruitment effort is part of the company's strategy to enhance service quality and strengthen its workforce by adding skilled professionals who excel in both residential and commercial plumbing . This initiative underscores Straight Shooter’s commitment to delivering superior service and achieving high customer satisfaction.Join a Leading TeamJourneyman Plumbers with a minimum of 4 years of experience in residential and commercial services are invited to join the dynamic team at Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter in Hayden, ID. Candidates are expected to hold a valid Journeyman Plumber license and maintain a clean driving record. Key responsibilities in this role include installing, maintaining, and repairing plumbing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adhering to state and local regulations. This position requires a commitment to safety, excellent problem-solving skills, and strong customer service abilities. Interested candidates can find more information and apply through the Indeed link ( https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=65672d373ebad922 ) or via Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter’s website ( https://www.straightshooterplumbing.com/who-we-are/careers/ ).Benefits and Work CultureAt Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter, the role of a Journeyman Plumber offers more than financial rewards; it includes a competitive salary range of $80,000 to $125,000 annually, complemented by a benefits package that includes health insurance and paid time off. This position provides a balanced work-life schedule with regular hours from Monday to Friday, along with rotating on-call weekends, allowing team members to effectively manage their personal and professional responsibilities. The company is committed to delivering top-tier plumbing solutions and fosters a supportive, team-oriented environment that encourages professional growth and development. By making every team member feel valued and well-compensated, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter creates a workplace where employees can thrive and contribute to high-quality plumbing services for both residential and commercial clients.Invitation for Feedback and EngagementFeedback at Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is essential for helping employees enhance their skills and the quality of service they provide. The company places high importance on the insights and experiences shared by its team, with each piece of feedback contributing significantly to continuous improvement and employee satisfaction. For more information about the company and its services or to schedule an appointment online, clients may head over to https://www.straightshooterplumbing.com/ About Straight Shooter Plumbing and RooterFounded in 2020, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter serves clients across Idaho and Texas, backed by over 30 years of combined industry experience. Known for delivering top-quality service at affordable prices, the company operates 24/7 to address any plumbing need, offering comprehensive solutions for both residential and commercial clients. With a team of licensed, bonded, and insured professionals, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter provides dependable service for both routine maintenance and emergency repairs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.