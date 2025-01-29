Fluidra Further Strengthens Commitment to Step Into Swim with $100,000 Donation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidra, a leading global provider of residential and commercial pool and wellness equipment, announced its continued partnership with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance’s (PHTA) Step Into Swim initiative which is dedicated to creating more swimmers through safe swim education.The donation, presented for the fourth consecutive year at the Northeast Spa and Pool Association’s Pool & Spa Show, is part of Fluidra’s ongoing commitment to provide low-cost or free swim lessons to children in underserved communities around the country.“Step Into Swim is so incredibly fortunate to continue our long-lasting partnership with Fluidra in 2025,” says Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines, PHTA Vice President of Partnerships & Development, who leads the Step Into Swim initiative. “Their generous support year after year has made it possible for Step Into Swim to reach new milestones and expand our funding to swim lesson providers not only in the United States, but abroad. Fluidra’s continued commitment to drowning prevention and water safety has a tangible impact on children, families, and communities and is truly helping Step Into Swim in its lifesaving mission.”With their $100,000 donation, Fluidra will be helping Step Into Swim provide learn-to-swim programming for countless children this year. Fluidra’s mission is to deliver the perfect pool and wellness experience, and giving children the opportunity to learn how to swim safely is a key component of that mission.“At Fluidra, our commitment to fostering memorable pool experiences begins with the fundamental importance of water safety," says Jon Viner, President of Fluidra North America. “We're proud to support Step Into Swim, as it provides individuals with limited access the opportunity to acquire life-saving swimming skills. Their incredible initiative aligns with our vision to empower communities with the knowledge and confidence to enjoy healthier and safer lives in and around the water.”Fluidra and their fellow Step Into Swim supporters have a collective goal of providing these vital water safety skills and raising awareness for the aquatic industry’s role in improving public health and safety. In 2024, Step Into Swim raised over $1.2 million dollars, which was matched by the PHTA Board of Directors for a total of $2.4 million. Nearly 200 programs received Step Into Swim grants across 43 U.S. states, Canada, American Samoa, and Grand Cayman. The 2024 grants provided 130,000 swim lessons for more than 32,000 children.Since its inception in 2012, the Step Into Swim initiative has gifted more than 400,000 swim lessons through YMCAs, Jewish Community Centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, and many more. The program is funded through partner contributions, which are integral for advancing the mission. Every dollar donated goes directly to learn-to-swim programming. To learn more, visit www.StepIntoSwim.org About FluidraFluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, CMP, Taylor, S.R.Smithand Zodiac. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and Step Into Swim™The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with 4,000 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $62B pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth initiatives to increase our members' professionalism, knowledge, and profitability. Additionally, PHTA promotes the use of pools by expanding swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer, and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org Step Into Swim™ is an initiative of the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and its foundation committed to safe swim education and drowning prevention. By investing in the next generation of swimmers through learn-to-swim programming, the Step Into Swim initiative instills confidence, empowers long-term participation in water activities, touts the positive benefits of water play, and advocates for safe practices. Since its inception in 2012, Step Into Swim has played a role in reducing drowning fatalities and has gifted swim lessons to more than 400,000 children with support from community organizations, partners, industry advocates, members, and more. For more information, visit www.stepintoswim.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.