Fire & Smoke BBQ Company Celebrates Wins at the 2025 International Scovie Awards

ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fire & Smoke BBFire & Smoke BBQ Company, a self-started, woman-owned family business, renowned for its best-selling rubs, seasonings, and sauce, proudly announces its remarkable achievements at the prestigious 2025 Scovie Awards. This year, Fire & Smoke BBQ earned top honors, with its products standing out among fierce competition:•Shiitake Rub: 2nd Place in the Condiments – Not Hot & Spicy → Unique category.•Old Town Original BBQ Sauce: 3rd Place in the Barbecue Sauce → All-Natural – Mild/Medium category.These accolades underscore Fire & Smoke BBQ’s commitment to delivering exceptional flavors and innovative products that captivate BBQ enthusiasts and culinary professionals alike.About the Scovie AwardsThe Scovie Awards, named in honor of Wilbur Scoville—the pioneer behind the Scoville Heat Scale—are a international hallmark of excellence in the fiery foods and barbecue industry. Since their inception in 1996, the Scovies have recognized outstanding products through a rigorous blind-tasting process judged by 80-100 food experts. The judges evaluate entries on eye appeal, aroma, flavor, and heat scale, ensuring only the most deserving products receive accolades.Winning a Scovie Award is a testament to quality and creativity, and Fire & Smoke BBQ Company’s achievements in this highly competitive arena reflect the brand’s dedication to culinary craftsmanship.Award-Winning Products•Shiitake Rub: Celebrated for its unique and savory profile, this rub elevates any dish with the umami richness ofshiitake mushrooms, delivering a one-of-a-kind flavor experience.•Old Town Original BBQ Sauce: A masterful blend of natural ingredients, this sauce offers a mild-to-medium heatlevel, perfect for enhancing barbecued meats without overpowering their natural flavors.A Legacy of FlavorFire & Smoke BBQ Company has built its reputation on crafting products that blend tradition with innovation. From flavorful rubs to irresistible sauce, the company’s products have become essential favorites in the kitchens of barbecue enthusiasts nationwide.“Winning this award is a testament to the heart and soul we pour into every bottle of our BBQ sauce and every pinch of our seasoning. It’s not just flavor—it’s passion, tradition, and a love for great food,” said Mikey of Fire and Smoke. His wife and business partner, Amanda, added “We are honored to receive this award, which celebrates the dedication, craftsmanship, and bold flavors that define our products.”Fire & Smoke BBQ Company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of flavor and quality. The company invites BBQ enthusiasts to explore its award-winning products and discover the taste that has captured the hearts—and palates—of Scovie judges and fans nationwide.For more information, visit www.fireandsmokebbq.com and make sure to follow Fire & Smoke BBQ Company on Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok, Threads: @firesmoke_bbq and Facebook.Contact:Amanda &Mikey KayOwnersSales@fireandsmokebbq.com847-834-4410

