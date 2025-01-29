Missouri Scores Remain Steady on “The Nation’s Report Card”

Missouri’s 2024 scores on national math and reading assessments remained steady in both grades 4 and 8, according to data released today by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Missouri’s scores statistically aligned with the national average on all four NAEP assessments.

“Accelerating learning post-pandemic takes time, and we are proud of our Missouri students and educators for their continued focus on that important work,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “We must use this information, alongside state and local metrics, to continue our statewide efforts to support improved instructional practices and student achievement in both reading and math.”

NAEP assesses grade 4 and grade 8 students across the country in math and reading every two years. The last year NAEP assessments were administered was 2022. Missouri’s 2024 data are based on scores from a sample size of approximately 1,800 students in each of the four test categories.

While both the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) and NAEP score students on a below basic/basic/proficient/advanced scale, it should be noted that the NAEP proficient achievement level does not necessarily reflect grade-level proficiency as determined by the MAP test. Missouri designs its own assessments through the work of Missouri educators and sets its own standards for grade 4 and grade 8 reading and math proficiency.

Here are results for the percent of students scoring at or above the basic level on the 2024 NAEP exams:

Grade/Subject Missouri National Public Schools Grade 4 Math 75 percent at or above basic 76 percent at or above basic Grade 8 Math 59 percent at or above basic 59 percent at or above basic Grade 4 Reading 58 percent at or above basic 59 percent at or above basic Grade 8 Reading 65 percent at or above basic 66 percent at or above basic

In addition, here are Missouri’s comparisons of average 2024 scores to the other 49 states:

Grade/Subject In 2024, the average score in Missouri was Higher than those in… Not significantly different than those in… Lower than those in… Grade 4 Math 5 states 27 states 17 states Grade 8 Math 8 states 18 states 23 states Grade 4 Reading 5 states 31 states 13 states Grade 8 Reading 6 states 26 states 17 states

For more information and scores, visit the NAEP website.