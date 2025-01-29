Submit Release
Missouri Scores Remain Steady on “The Nation’s Report Card”

Missouri’s 2024 scores on national math and reading assessments remained steady in both grades 4 and 8, according to data released today by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Missouri’s scores statistically aligned with the national average on all four NAEP assessments.

“Accelerating learning post-pandemic takes time, and we are proud of our Missouri students and educators for their continued focus on that important work,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “We must use this information, alongside state and local metrics, to continue our statewide efforts to support improved instructional practices and student achievement in both reading and math.”

NAEP assesses grade 4 and grade 8 students across the country in math and reading every two years. The last year NAEP assessments were administered was 2022. Missouri’s 2024 data are based on scores from a sample size of approximately 1,800 students in each of the four test categories.

While both the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) and NAEP score students on a below basic/basic/proficient/advanced scale, it should be noted that the NAEP proficient achievement level does not necessarily reflect grade-level proficiency as determined by the MAP test. Missouri designs its own assessments through the work of Missouri educators and sets its own standards for grade 4 and grade 8 reading and math proficiency.

Here are results for the percent of students scoring at or above the basic level on the 2024 NAEP exams:

Grade/Subject

Missouri

National Public Schools

Grade 4 Math

75 percent at or above basic

76 percent at or above basic

Grade 8 Math

59 percent at or above basic

59 percent at or above basic

Grade 4 Reading

58 percent at or above basic

59 percent at or above basic

Grade 8 Reading

65 percent at or above basic

66 percent at or above basic

In addition, here are Missouri’s comparisons of average 2024 scores to the other 49 states:

Grade/Subject

In 2024, the average score in Missouri was

 

Higher than those in…

Not significantly different than those in…

Lower than those in…

Grade 4 Math

5 states

27 states

17 states

Grade 8 Math

8 states

18 states

23 states

Grade 4 Reading

5 states

31 states

13 states

Grade 8 Reading

6 states

26 states

17 states

For more information and scores, visit the NAEP website.

