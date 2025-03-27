The Office of Childhood Kicks Off Listening Sessions on Child Care Licensing Rules

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE’s) Office of Childhood (OOC) has kicked off its series of statewide in-person listening sessions. Feedback from the listening sessions will inform the rewriting of child care licensing rules the OOC was charged with completing, per Governor Mike Kehoe’s Executive Order 25-15.

“We appreciate so many stakeholders making time to participate in this week’s sessions in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau — they have been very well attended,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “Collecting feedback from child care providers and professionals, as well as families and advocates, is critical to ensure we can make meaningful change and improve the child care landscape in our state.”

Stakeholders are encouraged to attend one of the 10 remaining listening sessions scheduled across the state through April.

Date Location Room Information Time April 3 Kansas City Public Library - North-East Branch 6000 Wilson Ave., Kansas City, MO 64123 Room A 1:00-3:00 p.m. & 6:00-8:00 p.m. April 9 The PARA Project 300 Portland St., Suite 140, Columbia, MO 65203 Auditorium 1:00-3:00 p.m. & 6:00-8:00 p.m. April 10 Crossroads Christian Church 1816 N. Missouri St., Macon, MO 63552 Meeting Room 1:00-3:00 p.m. April 16 Virtual Session 1:00-3:00 p.m. — Link to Join | Virtual Session 6:00-8:00 p.m. — Link to Join Stakeholders statewide are welcome to participate April 17 Compass Health Administration Building 3515 Amazonas Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65109 Dogwood Room 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. April 22 Ozarks Technical Community College 1001 E. Chestnut Expy., Springfield, MO 65802 Plaster Manufacturing Center Room 103A/B 1:00-3:00 p.m. & 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Governor Kehoe’s Executive Order 25-25 sets forth several requirements that the OOC must meet:

Identify, evaluate, and implement regulatory reforms with stakeholder input across the state.

Eliminate or modify duplicative, outdated, or burdensome regulations to reduce state child care licensing requirements by at least 10 percent.

Improve the readability and accessibility of child care licensing regulations.

To assist in these efforts, in addition to the listening sessions, the OOC has formed a task force group of 35 child care providers, child care staff members, child welfare advocacy organizations, legislators, and parents to provide recommendations to the OOC on child care rules that need clarification, modification, or reduction.

“I am elated for this unique opportunity to update a number of outdated licensing rules and regulations affecting the childcare community across the state of Missouri,” said Lindsey Baker, Director of Advocacy and Community Partnerships at SouthSide Early Childhood Center in St. Louis. “This will allow childcare providers to lessen the burden on time consuming paperwork and direct more of our focus back to what we do best, which is creating safe, healthy, and robust learning spaces for children to thrive.”

The OOC will submit a report to the Governor's Office by September 1, 2025, outlining findings, proposed actions, and actions taken in response to the Executive Order.

To learn more about the work taking place, review the current licensing rules, and stay informed throughout this process, visit DESE’s Child Care Licensing Rule Revision webpage.

Stakeholders are encouraged to email ChildhoodRules@dese.mo.gov and include Executive Order 25-15 in the subject line with any questions or feedback about this work.