Green Edge Systems revolutionizes menu boards for better visibility and healthier choices

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Edge Systems Introduces "Go Green" and "Green First" Menu Boards to Promote Healthy Eating in SchoolsGreen Edge Systems, a leader in innovative menu board solutions for schools, is proud to announce the launch of its "Go Green" and "Green First" menu boards, designed to inspire students to prioritize vegetables and fruits as part of their school lunches. This initiative supports the USDA's MyPlate guidelines introduced in 2011, which aim to encourage balanced, nutritious meals.A Small Change, A Big ImpactA small update to the look and structure of menu boards can make a significant difference in students’ food choices. Green Edge Systems’ new boards prioritize fruits and vegetables at the top of the menu, subtly guiding students to choose these items first.Here’s how the new menu boards stand out:Vegetables and fruits are prominently displayed at the top of the menu, with proteins and grains positioned below to encourage prioritization of greens.Engaging Slogans:Eye-catching phrases like "Go Green!" and "Green First!" motivate students to make healthier choices.Behavioral Design:Research-backed reordering of food groups promotes healthier decisions with minimal effort.Why It MattersGreen Edge Systems understands the importance of encouraging students to make nutritious choices. Research shows that starting a meal with vegetables and fruits has numerous benefits, including:Improved Appetite Control:High-fiber vegetables and fruits help students feel fuller, reducing overeating of less healthy options.Enhanced Nutrient Intake:Ensures students consume essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants first.Stable Energy Levels:A foundation of vegetables and fruits balances blood sugar and provides steady energy throughout the day.Encourages Lifelong Healthy Habits:Establishing these choices early builds a foundation for long-term well-being.Supporting Research and BenefitsStudies further support the effectiveness of starting meals with vegetables and fruits:A study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology found that consuming vegetables before carbohydrates improves postprandial blood glucose and insulin levels, even when meals are eaten quickly. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health highlights that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, and stabilize blood sugar levels to help control appetite.A Fresh Approach to a Familiar Goal“It’s sometimes time to refresh the way we try to achieve a goal,” said Tommy Orpaz, President at Green Edge Systems. “The USDA’s MyPlate initiative in 2011 laid a strong foundation for encouraging fruits and vegetables in school lunches. Our ‘Go Green’ boards are a practical step to help schools meet that goal in a fresh, engaging way.”About Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems specializes in innovative menu board solutions that prioritize healthy eating and streamline cafeteria operations. The company’s menu boards are strategically designed to be placed in front of service lines, unlike traditional wall-mounted or ceiling-hung digital boards, as well as mounted on the wall and on service counters. . These boards are customizable to reflect schools’ unique branding, including mascots and colors.First samples of the new "Go Green" and "Green First" Designs are now available at https://www.greenedgesystems.com/led-go-green-menu-boards.html , and the graphics can be tailored to align with schools’ needs.For more information on Green Edge Systems and its new MyPlate slogan integration, please visit www.greenedgesystems.com or contact us at 8181-825-8167Tommy OrpazGreen Edge Systems, Inc.tommy.orpaz@greenedgesystems.com+1 818-825-8167

