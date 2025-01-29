Core of the Runway brings Texas to NYFW

Cherry Davis Boyce

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned model, mentor, and industry powerhouse Cherry Davis Boyce, along with her acclaimed model development school, Core of the Runway (COTRW), will be leading the coordination of talent and back-of-house operations for the highly anticipated NEGRIS LEBRUM FALL/WINTER 25-26 fashion show. The event is set to take place in Houston, Texas, on February 11, 2025.

With over 31 years of experience as a model and 13 years of teaching and developing male and female models, Cherry Davis Boyce has become a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Her extensive career spans modeling, coordinating fashion weeks across states, and serving as the face of numerous brands and companies. Cherry is widely recognized for her expertise in roles such as model coordinator, casting director, show producer, and talent booker, as well as for her commitment to mentoring and molding emerging talent.

Through Core of the Runway, Cherry provides a premier, mobile model development program dedicated to nurturing aspiring models nationwide. COTRW’s workshops equip participants with the skills, confidence, and industry knowledge required to navigate the competitive modeling world, while also offering guidance on how to build a strong portfolio and avoid common industry pitfalls.

“I am thrilled to bring my experience and passion for the modeling and fashion industries to this year’s NEGRIS LEBRUM show,” said Cherry Davis Boyce. “Our team at Core of the Runway is committed to ensuring that every aspect of talent coordination and backstage management runs seamlessly. Together, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that highlights the incredible designs and creativity this show represents.”

The NEGRIS LEBRUM FALL/WINTER 25-26 fashion show is poised to be one of the most exciting events on the Houston fashion calendar, showcasing cutting-edge designs and celebrating the artistry of the runway. With Cherry Davis Boyce and Core of the Runway at the helm of talent and backstage coordination, the event promises to reflect the professionalism, precision, and passion that Cherry brings to all her endeavors.



About Cherry Davis Boyce

Cherry Davis Boyce is a seasoned model, mentor, and industry leader with a career spanning over three decades. She is the founder of Core of the Runway, a mobile model development school dedicated to empowering models with the skills and knowledge needed for success. Cherry’s experience and reputation in the fashion world have made her a sought-after expert in show production, talent development, and industry mentorship.

