Houston Chimney Service Expands Offerings to Include Air Duct Cleaning Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston Chimney Service , a trusted name in chimney inspection, repair, and maintenance, is excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include professional air duct cleaning and dryer vent cleaning. This move comes as part of the company’s continued commitment to providing Houston-area homeowners with a comprehensive range of home care solutions.In addition to expert chimney inspections, chimney repair, and chimney cap installations, Houston Chimney Service now offers essential duct cleaning and dryer vent cleaning to improve indoor air quality, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce the risk of fire hazards. These new services are aimed at ensuring the safety and comfort of homeowners in the Houston area and surrounding towns, including Katy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Pearland, Spring, Cypress, and Conroe.Air quality and safety are top priorities for homeowners, and our new services will help address these concerns,” said Amanda, Project Executive of Houston and Seattle Chimney Service . “By adding air duct cleaning and dryer vent cleaning to our portfolio, we can now offer a complete home maintenance solution that keeps your home safe, clean, and efficient year-roundNew Service Offerings:Air Duct Cleaning: Remove dust, debris, and allergens from your ducts to improve air flow and create a healthier living environment.Dryer Vent Cleaning: Prevent fire hazards by keeping your dryer vents clear and ensuring efficient operation.Chimney Inspection & Repair: Thorough inspections to identify potential hazards and repairs to keep your chimney in peak condition.Chimney Cap Installation: Protect your home from water damage, debris, and animals with professional chimney cap installation.Houston Chimney Service continues to serve its loyal customers with expert care and attention to detail. The expansion to include air duct and dryer vent cleaning means that even more homeowners can benefit from the company’s reliable, efficient, and top-quality services.About Houston Chimney ServiceHouston Chimney Service is a leading provider of chimney and air duct cleaning services in the greater Houston area. With a team of certified and experienced professionals, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable, fast, and affordable home care services. Whether you need a chimney inspection, repair, or a new chimney cap installation, Houston Chimney Service is the trusted name in the community.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://houstonchimneyservice.com/ or call (713)844-8868.

