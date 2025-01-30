Ed Brzychcy accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

Boston, MA — Ed Brzychcy, the President and Founder of Lead from the Front, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council.

Ed Brzychcy, the President and Founder of Lead from the Front, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Ed was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Ed has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Ed will also share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com. Finally, Ed will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

Ed said, “I’m excited to join the Coaches Council and delighted to reach a wider audience by speaking about leadership and organizational development in today’s business environment.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

ABOUT ED BRZYCHCY

Ed Brzychcy is a seasoned consultant, executive coach, and speaker widely recognized for his expertise in organizational design, leadership development, and implementing scalable strategic solutions for middle-market enterprises. He is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Practice at Babson College in Wellesley, MA, where he teaches strategy and organizational behavior.

To learn more about Ed Brzychcy, visit https://www.leadfromthefront.net

