Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 13.45 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 14.21%: Straits Research

The global disposable nitrile gloves market size was valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 4.07 billion in 2025 to USD 13.45 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable gloves' primary objective is to shield clients and service providers from disease. These gloves are most frequently used in the chemical, cleaning, medical, and food industries. Disposable gloves have evolved to include various materials, including polyethylene, vinyl, neoprene, nitrile, and natural rubber. Each variant outperforms traditional gloves in a specific way, broadening the range of applications it can use, such as food services, clean rooms, and industrial settings. For instance, nitrile gloves are more frictionless, puncture-resistant, and allergy-free than latex gloves and have a longer shelf life.

Market Dynamics

Rising Preference for Use at Workplaces Across Several Industries Drives the Global Market

Disposable nitrile gloves are used in the workplace across various industries, including food processing, aerospace, and defense. Disposable nitrile gloves have gained popularity recently compared to latex and vinyl gloves. This increase in popularity can be attributed to their high puncture resistance, adaptability, robustness, and excellent resistance to various chemicals with an oil base. These characteristics make them more suited to operating in high-risk environments where they may meet hazardous or abrasive materials and withstand wear.

Unlike most glove types currently on the market, disposable nitrile gloves are made of synthetic rubber compounds containing protein and latex. These gloves are crucial for risk management, particularly for those who work in manufacturing and healthcare. By using disposable nitrile gloves, employers can lower their risk of cuts, burns, abrasions, and infection. Disposable nitrile gloves are also safe for workers to handle or meet metal, glass, and electronics. The global market for disposable nitrile gloves will grow over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of these gloves, particularly in the manufacturing and healthcare industries.

Regional Analysis

America is the most significant global disposable nitrile gloves market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period. The region has experienced a sharp rise in healthcare-associated infections over the past ten years and a significant increase in the importation of disposable nitrile gloves. Various invasive techniques and tools are used in local modern healthcare practices to treat patients and hasten their recovery. Infections related to healthcare are frequently linked to catheters, ventilators, and surgical procedures. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to monitor and prevent these hospital-related infections because they pose serious health risks. Furthermore, the demand for gloves with superior levels of defense against a range of oil-based chemicals, high puncture resistance, adaptability, and robustness has increased significantly over the past few years, which has fueled the demand for disposable nitrile gloves in the region. Similarly, the import guidelines set forth by the local government for single-use nitrile gloves are favorable.

Europe is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.46% during the forecast period. Demand for disposable nitrile gloves in the European region has increased due to the increased use of these gloves in important industries like healthcare and manufacturing, as well as government initiatives to promote nitrile gloves that are safer and more environmentally friendly. The region's rising need for disposable nitrile gloves is largely due to the increased healthcare-associated infections in European countries. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the prevalence in European nations is estimated to be 7.1% on average. The main contributors to the prevalence of such infections are poor waste management practices and inadequate hygienic conditions. Healthcare authorities and other pertinent organizations are working to increase public awareness of infection control practices and prevent healthcare-associated infections. Disposable nitrile gloves protect front-line medical staff from skin irritation and reduce the risk of burns, cuts, abrasions, and infection. As a result, using disposable nitrile gloves, particularly in healthcare facilities, is essential for risk management.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the type, the global disposable nitrile gloves market is bifurcated into powder-free and powdered. The powder-free segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global disposable nitrile gloves market is bifurcated into medical and non-medical. The medical segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period.

America is the most significant global disposable nitrile gloves market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Unigloves Ansell Polyco Healthline Barber Healthcare Paul Hartmann Robinson Healthcare Aurelia Gloves Medline Industries 365 Healthcare Fannin

Recent Developments

September 2022- Ansell, a leader in the production of chemical personal protective equipment (PPE), and Chemwatch, a specialist in the management of chemicals and the creation of safety data sheets (SDS), announced their partnership on a global scale.

December 2022- The HARTMANN Group and the health-tech startup Rimasys Group partnered to combine the best OR products with cutting-edge surgical training. The collaboration aims to assist surgeons, especially those engaged in orthopedic and emergency medical work.

Segmentation



By Type

Powder-Free

Powdered

By Applications

Medical

Non-Medical

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

