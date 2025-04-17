Flexi-View Lending Closes $5.9 Million Fix-and-Flip Loan in Ponca City, Oklahoma

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending, a leading provider of real estate investment financing solutions, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $5.9 million fix-and-flip loan for a residential investment property located in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

The loan was structured with an 80% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, offering the borrower the flexibility and capital needed to revitalize and reposition the property for resale. The 12-month term loan features an interest-only payment structure at a competitive interest rate of 8.55%, with no prepayment penalty—giving the investor maximum control over their exit strategy.

"This transaction highlights our commitment to providing creative, investor-focused lending solutions," said James McDonough, Managing Director at Flexi-View Lending. "With no prepayment penalty and non-recourse terms, our borrower is well-positioned to execute their value-add strategy with confidence."

The property, located in the heart of Ponca City, is set to undergo significant renovations, enhancing its appeal in a growing real estate market. The deal represents another strategic investment backed by Flexi-View’s deep understanding of short-term real estate financing.

For more information about Flexi-View Lending and its suite of real estate investment financing products, visit www.flexi-viewlending.com.

Media Contact:

James McDonough

Flexi-View Lending

(209) 782-8062

info@flexi-viewlending.com

www.flexi-viewlending.com

