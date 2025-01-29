Akelos Inc. Receives Chinese Patent For Its lead Compound

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akelos Inc. Announces China Patent Office Allowance of Patent Claiming its Lead CompoundPRESS RELEASE Jan 29, 2025Akelos Inc., a biotechnology company currently developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti- hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, announces that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (China’s patent office) has allowed a patent application (No. 201980057151.1) with claims covering a number of compounds including its lead compound and its use to treat pain. The patent application covers inventions made at Weill Cornell Medicine by Peter Goldstein, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology, and his group. It is licensed exclusively to Akelos. This patent allowance is an important milestone for Akelos on its path towards commercialization of a new non-opioid painkiller that will alleviate suffering and help address the opioid epidemic. It follows the issuance of its US equivalent case, now US Patent No. 11,684,590 issued June 27, 2023, and the issuance of the Japanese equivalent. Patent applications are pending in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia and China, where further issuances are expected in the future.“We are delighted to announce that the patent for our lead compound for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain, AKE-1018, has now been formally approved by the China Patent Office,” said Akelos Founder Dr. Steven Fox. “This patent extends protection of our lead compound to China from the US and Japan. It will enable us to continue to develop this product, as well as next generation therapeutics. This news represents an important corporate achievement.”“Formal approval by the patent offices of the US, Japan and China for our patent ‘SUBSTITUTED ALKYLPHENOLS AS HCN1 ANTAGONISTS’ is both the culmination of a significant effort by our entire team in the field of neuropathic pain therapeutics and it underpins our strategy to develop a novel drug delivery platform for other medical conditions beyond neuropathic pain," said Dr. Goldstein, Akelos scientific co-founder and member of its Scientific Advisory Board who holds a financial interest in Akelos Inc.Akelos Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti- hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, and has entered into a research collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine aimed at advancing the underlying science.For more information, please contact:Akelos Inc.Dr. Steven Fox, CEO 212-953-1544Drstevefox@akelosinc.com About Akelos Inc.Akelos Inc. is a biopharmaceutical clinical company focused on the translation of innovative science into treatment. The company currently is developing novel non- narcotic drugs for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The goal of Akelos is to address some of today's most pressing areas of unmet needs.Forward-Looking Statement

