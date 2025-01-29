American Society of Plastic Surgeons empowers patients with “The Care You Deserve” campaign

ASPS helps transform patient aesthetic journeys with informational new e-book

Arlington Heights, Ill, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone considering plastic surgery, navigating the aesthetic journey can feel overwhelming with so much information - and misinformation – about plastic surgery procedures. In 2023, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Procedural Statistics found that cosmetic surgical procedures increased 5% and minimally invasive treatments jumped 7%. That growth is likely to continue as more people seek information about enhancing their appearance. Individuals' ideal “look” may vary, but all patients deserve the knowledge and guidance to feel confident throughout the process.

ASPS has published a new, free e-book as part of “The Care You Deserve” campaign to help guide those considering a cosmetic procedure with accurate, unbiased information about aesthetic treatments and procedures. Plastic surgery can be life-changing, but it is still real surgery with real risks, so patients need to seek quality care from a plastic surgeon with the certification, training and experience to offer the care they deserve. The comprehensive ASPS e-book removes the guesswork by helping patients prioritize their safety, make informed decisions and feel supported throughout their aesthetic journey.

“It’s about helping patients better navigate choices by providing compassionate, patient-centered information that helps individuals achieve their personal goals,” said Scott Hollenbeck, MD, ASPS president. “‘The Care You Deserve’ prioritizes safety and supports informed decision-making to help patients get the most optimal results.”

Key features of “The Care You Deserve” e-book include:

•Expert Insights: Educates patients about why selecting a plastic surgeon who is a member of ASPS and certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery is the gold standard for care. Plastic surgery is a specialty that requires extensive training, experience and expertise to perform safely and effectively.

•Educational Resources: Provides tools and materials to help patients understand their options from minimally invasive treatments to surgical procedures. It prepares patients for consultations, so they ask the important questions to make informed decisions. It also provides checklists to ensure the surgeon’s qualifications.

•Preparation for Mental and Physical Well-Being: Helps patients approach procedures with a balanced mindset as well as dietary and lifestyle considerations to prepare for both the procedure and the healing process.

“Choosing to undergo an aesthetic procedure is a deeply personal decision,” said Michele Shermak, MD, ASPS public education chair. “Ensuring patients make informed choices is critical. Through ASPS’s National Campaign, ‘The Care You Deserve,’ we hope to empower individuals to know they are making choices with confidence and prioritize their safety.”

Plastic surgery is a profoundly individual choice. “The Care You Deserve” e-book equips patients with the knowledge to avoid pitfalls, reduce the risk of complications and make decisions that prioritize safety and satisfaction.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Niccole Caan American Society of Plastic Surgeons 847-228-3333 media@plasticsurgery.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.