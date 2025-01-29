Facility Grid Expands Operational Readiness Platform to Streamline Construction Projects and Eliminate Costly Delays

Industry-first software optimizes MEP commissioning, tracking and quality control throughout entire construction lifecycle

BROOKLINE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facility Grid , the leader in cloud-based Commissioning (Cx) and Quality Control (QC) solutions, trusted by the world's largest data centers, commissioning providers and construction companies, today announced major enhancements to its industry-first Operational Readiness (OR) Platform . These new and expanded capabilities reinforce Facility Grid’s role as the definitive source of truth for tracking the progress of building systems and equipment throughout the construction lifecycle.

Facility Grid’s OR enables construction professionals—including Cx providers and general and trade contractors—to track, verify and report on the status of critical mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems in real time, ensuring seamless collaboration among stakeholders and delivering instant access to essential information for decision making and keeping projects on track.

According to the 2024 Construction and Hiring Business Outlook report, 53% of commercial construction firms have experienced delays or project abandonment, due to unforeseen costs and rework during the later stages of the project. Facility Grid’s Operational Readiness Platform directly addresses this challenge by delivering real-time insights and streamlining the commissioning and turnover processes, reducing the risk of negative float and costly project delays.

“Facility Grid aims to transform manual, fragmented building system and equipment tracking methods and turnover processes with a streamlined, centralized solution that incorporates data analytics,” said Eric Forman , CEO, Facility Grid. “Our Operational Readiness Platform ensures that critical systems and equipment for high stakes projects—like data centers, hospitals and airports—are tracked and completed on schedule, with full transparency and accountability for stakeholders.”

Facility Grid’s Operational Readiness Platform is unique in its ability to track building systems and equipment at a detailed level and provide that information back to schedulers, project managers and executives charged with keeping projects on time.

Key features of the enhanced Operational Readiness Platform include:

Consolidates all required documentation, images and warranty information for building systems and equipment into a cohesive package, automating handover processes and ensuring day one readiness.

Tracks critical tasks and highlights potential issues and delays, enabling proactive schedule alignment and timely issue resolution. Facilitates synchronizing Oracle P6 and Microsoft Project schedules with Facility Grid’s QC and Cx activities.

Maintains a detailed digital record of activities, including signoffs, to eliminate documentation risks and provide clear accountability.

Seamless integration with Procore allows access to equipment status, QA activities and commissioning details from within the Procore environment.

Initiates a final close out review for one or more assets—participants are notified and receive a system or equipment report with data, parameters, document status, and records of readiness. A complete report is prepared for electronic sign-off and recording.

"The turnover package is a great resource for us," said Alisha Thibodaux at Bernhard . "The folder structures are great and have all of the reports and information that the GC usually requests during meetings. On some of our larger projects, we are asked to submit several reports to show the progress of the project and last week, I was able to try out the turnover package during a meeting to do just that. It was a great success. The folder structure came in handy and everybody loved it.”

About Facility Grid

Facility Grid simplifies and streamlines construction management by unifying quality control, commissioning, and turnover processes, enabling teams to collaborate more effectively, track critical systems and equipment with precision, and deliver projects with confidence. Facility Grid is used by the world’s largest data centers, construction companies, commissioning providers and building owners, and its software is the only offering that provides such a granular level of detail for tracking Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) building systems and equipment, ensuring an efficient and successful project completion and turnover.

