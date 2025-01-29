Brack Tours Launches Travel Agent Program with Exclusive Webinar Invitation

Brack Tours Logo Nuala Saul - Managing Director Colm Murphy - Sales & Marketing Manager

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brack Tours , a leading tour operator specializing in vacations to Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, is proud to announce the launch of its new Travel Agent Program. This initiative aims to strengthen partnerships with travel professionals by offering competitive commission structures and unique benefits.To introduce the program, Brack Tours will host an exclusive Travel Agent Webinar on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, where agents can learn about this exciting opportunity and explore the company’s top Ireland tours for 2025 and a sneak peek of 2026. Our knowledgeable experts Nuala Saul and Colm Murphy will be speaking.Webinar Details:• Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025• Time: 1:00 PM EST• Registration: Travel agents can register here: https://www.bracktours.com/webinar Attendees will gain insight into Brack Tours’ upcoming tours , partnership benefits, and tools to enhance their offerings for clients. As a special thank-you, webinar participants will have the chance to win a $200 gift card.“Our Travel Agent Program reflects our deep appreciation for the invaluable role agents play in creating unforgettable travel experiences,” said Sinead Greaney, Director of Operations at Brack Tours. “With this initiative, we’re offering agents not only the tools to deliver exceptional tours but also the opportunity to grow their business with a trusted partner. We look forward to sharing the details during our webinar and working together to bring our clients the best of Ireland and beyond.”Brack Tours’ carefully curated itineraries for 2025 reflect the company’s dedication to providing immersive and authentic travel experiences. Highlights include:• Highlights of Northern Ireland – An enriching cultural experience featuring iconic destinations like Belfast and Derry, from May 11–20, 2025.• The Best of Ireland Tour – Hosted by Peter Clarke, showcasing his favorite locales, from May 25–June 4, 2025.• Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Tour: Summer Tour – A breathtaking journey along Ireland’s rugged western coastline, from July 6–15, 2025.• Ireland's Ancient East: Northern Legends - Delve into Ireland's storied past on this 5-night tour, visiting ancient sites and experiencing local folklore, from June 21st – June 27th, 2025.• Southern Jaunt Tour of Ireland - An 8-night adventure through Ireland's southern gems, combining vibrant cities and serene countryside, from June 21st - June 29th, 2025.For a complete list of tours and details, visit www.bracktours.com For more information, please contact:Sinead Greaney,Director of OperationsBrack Tourssinead@bracktours.com

