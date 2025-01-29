Hrustic Brothers Selects TruckIT to Optimize Onsite Operations and its Heavy Haul Fleet

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hrustic Brothers Inc., an industrial supplier of mined aggregate, recycled concrete, and transportation services, has selected TruckIT’s suite of technology solutions to automate, digitize, and optimize its operations. Hrustic will implement TruckIT’s patented AirTicket™ e-Ticketing solution within its four concrete recycling and aggregate yards throughout Northeast Florida, while rolling out TruckIT’s ATP™ (AutomaTicPic) solution within its extensive fleet of company-owned and leased dump trucks.

Both TruckIT solutions are seamlessly integrated with Hrustic’s SAP Transportation Management system as well as the Samsara AI dashcams installed within Hrustic’s dump truck fleet.

“We’ve trialed several technology solutions that didn’t make a measurable impact to our overall operations, but the TruckIT’s ease-of-use—especially among our drivers and dispatchers—really opened our eyes to digital processes,” said Emir Hrustic, CEO, Hrustic Brothers. “In addition to the increased visibility and efficiency, TruckIT’s technology will enable immediate reconciliation to help us get paid faster.”

AirTicket eliminates the paper ticketing process and delivers a digital bill of lading for all Hrustic projects and loads. TruckIT’s ATP solution enables Hrustic drivers to simply scan any paper ticket format and create a digital e-ticket from the ticket image capturing units of measurement, weighted/unweighted payloads, material type, origin, and analog operation data.

“The speed and efficiency of this technology supports our dedication to exceptional service and exceeding customer expectations between construction teams and their suppliers,” continued Hrustic.

TruckIT’s AirTicket technology is installed in hundreds of asphalt, ready-mix, and aggregate scalehouse locations, processing thousands of tickets a day with 100% accuracy for some of the largest producers in the world.

AirTicket works with the ATP (AutomaTicPic) solution to provide Hrustic with a fully automated paperless system for record keeping, reconciliation, material monitoring and billing, as well as real-time ticket data accessible for both internal and external stakeholders. ATP’s Computer Vision technology uses machine learning to auto-populate handwritten ticket data for the resulting digital ticket including loads, weight, ticket numbers, driver, and pit.

“Manual ticket processes cause bottlenecks and delay construction projects,” said Andrew Lindsay, CEO, TruckIT. “TruckIT is designed specifically for contractors, material suppliers, and hauling companies like Hrustic that need a centralized command and control platform to dispatch, track, redirect, and analyze fleet operations through mobile-enabled technology. This increases the transparency and predictability of material delivery, decreasing downtime while increasing resource utilization and profits.”

About Hrustic Brothers

Since 2003, Hrustic Brothers has been an industry leader in construction materials, delivering the smoothest, hassle-free experience. Our attentive coordination between your construction team and our suppliers ensures you’re getting the best service on the First Coast. Services include dump truck and hauling services, fill material and aggregate supply, concrete demolition and recycling, and roll-off dumpsters for waste concrete. Visit www.hrusticbrothers.com.

About TruckIT

TruckIT is a cloud-based technology company with web and mobile applications that automate, digitize, and optimize the heavy construction material supply chain by streamlining error prone and manual tasks. TruckIT delivers significant ROI with an easy-to-use solution that drives efficiency for owners, contractors, truck brokers, haulers, DOT’s, and material producers throughout the US, South America, and Canada. Visit www.truckIT.com.



Contact information: Colby Buell colby@truckit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56d39708-b751-4e2a-966e-86f0c52582e3

Hrustic Brothers Hrustic Brothers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.