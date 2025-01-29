General Fannie Masemola: 2025 Annual National Excellence Awards

Thank you Programme Director,

Good evening!

It is my singular pleasure to welcome you to the 10th National Excellence Awards. Ladies and gentlemen we are gathered here tonight to celebrate excellence within the South African Police Service under the theme SALUTING THOSE WHO SHINE IN THE LINE OF DUTY. Indeed tonight is about our shining stars whose light shines ever so brightly in their day to day duties.

As I look around I am in awe of how beautiful you all look tonight. Congratulations on being nominated for these awards. As nominees you represent the best of the organisation - you have demonstrated dedication, innovation and resilience in your pursuit of excellence.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Excellence Awards encourage innovation and reinforces a culture of excellence within the organisation to ensure all employees continue to deliver professional services to the communities that we serve.

These awards are held annually to recognise and acknowledge the men and women in blue, who displayed extraordinary excellence and commitment in the execution of their daily duties and for going beyond the call of duty to ensure the SAPS achieves its Constitutional mandate.

This year’s theme is important as it talks to the successful year we have had as an organisation in our pursuit of fighting crime. We have so many successes that I implore you to be proud of yourselves. This is whether as Police Act members, Public Service Act members, Police Reservists or Community Policing Forum – you are indeed our shining stars.

When I think of the good work done by members of the SAPS, I am compelled to mention the success we achieved on the Lusikisiki Mass shooting in the Eastern Cape, where 19 people were killed by a group of ruthless criminals. After intensive investigation by our members, eight suspects were arrested and are now awaiting trial. Our host province can also give themselves a pat on the back for the arrests of five suspects in the murder case of rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. This is just an example of the sterling intelligence and detective work of our members.

Another one of our many achievements is that of our high density operations “Operation Shanela”, which consists of regular stop and searches, roadblocks, vehicle check points, high visibility patrols including foot patrols, the tracing of wanted suspects, compliance inspections at liquor outlets and second hand good dealers. I am pleased to announce that since inception in 2023, we have made more than one million arrests during nationwide Shanela operations.

A thorn in the flesh for us as management is that of Police Killings. Ladies and gentlemen, we have in the previous financial year lost 39 members who were on duty. This year we have already had a number of police killings. The loss of one of you is a serious pain for the SAPS. So, we reiterate that in the pursuit to fight crime, let us always be ready and vigilant. It cannot be that each and every year we have to gather at the remembrance wall at the Union Buildings to mourn the loss of our members. Always remember and follow the guidelines on how to be tactically ready for the streets and homes that you patrol.

The SAPS cares for its members and their families. On Friday the 24th of January, we held a Golf challenge and a fundraising dinner for the South African Police Service Education Trust Fund (SAPSET). This Trust is for the children of members who died in the line of duty. Since its establishment in 2010, the fund has assisted over a thousand children with more than a hundred that graduated from tertiary education so far. We are grateful for the generosity and kindness of our sponsors.

To the nominees of tonight’s awards; you have worked tirelessly to optimize operations, enhance sustainability, and foster resilience. Your nomination is not just a recognition of your individual achievements; it is a testament to the power of teamwork, partnership, and community. We see you; we see those successes and we see you in those difficult engagements when communities are up in arms for whatever reasons. Rest assured, we see you.

Regardless of tonight's outcome, you have already won. You have made a difference in our organization and our communities. Your hard work, dedication, and innovation set a high standard for us all. So, whether you take home an award or not tonight, your contributions are invaluable and you are all winners at the end of the day.

Let's continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and elevate our organisation.

Thank you!