Minister Senzo Mchunu: SAPS National Excellence Awards

Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo,

MEC for COGTA in the province, Rev TD Buthelezi, (representing the Premier),

All MECs present,

⁠Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron,

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola,

SARPCCO Police Chiefs and their delegations,

Director-General in the Presidency, Ms Baleni and all DGs present,

National Head of the DPCI, Lt General/ Dr/ Adv Godfrey Lebeya,

CEO of PSiRA, Mr Manabela Chauke,

Executive Director of IPID, Ms Jennifer Nhlaseng,

All Metro police chiefs present,

All Deputy National Commissioners present,

All Divisional Commissioners & Provincial Commissioners present,

GEPF Principal Executive Officer, Mr Musa Mabesa,

President of POPCRU, Mr Ngwenya and his delegation,

President of SAPU, Mr Thabo Matsose and his delegation,

National CPF Chairperson, Ms Franscinah Lucas,

Esteemed sponsors,

Distinguished guests,

Members of the media,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good evening.

It is truly an honour to stand before you tonight at this prestigious event, the SAPS National Excellence Awards, where we recognise and celebrate the dedication, bravery, and commitment of those who have gone beyond the call of duty. Tonight, not only do we pay tribute to the men and women in blue who put their lives on the line every day to protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa, but we also celebrate them.

Before we proceed with the awards, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all who participated in Friday’s SAPS National Golf Day. This initiative was not just a day of friendly competition but an event with a noble purpose—raising funds for the educational needs of the children of our fallen heroes. I am pleased to announce that we surpassed our target and successfully raised over R 11 million, a testament to the generosity and solidarity within the SAPS family and our partners. To all the sponsors, participants, and organisers—thank you for making the event a success.

I would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to and best wishes to our two Provincial Commissioners, Lieutenant General Kwena and Lieutenant General Mene as they retire. Thank you for your dedication, leadership and service; we wish you happiness, health and success in your future endeavours.

Tomorrow, we celebrate National Police Day, a day where we appreciate members of the SAPS for their hard work and unwavering dedication in the fight against crime and their commitment to serving all communities in South Africa. We look forward to tomorrow’s event.

Back to tonight’s event - our portfolio has a mandate rooted in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa: we have an obligation to ensure South Africans are and feel safe. The recently released quarterly crime statistics indicated a decline in a number of crimes, such as murder, sexual offences and robbery with aggravating circumstances; this is indeed a testament of the hard work put in by the SAPS.

Through internal and media reporting, we as a Ministry are kept up to date on all the happenings inside the SAPS and we are very appreciative and proud of the amazing work accomplished by the SAPS as a whole. We do however, acknowledge that there is some negativity which continues to taint the image of the SAPS but we are working on improving that.

As the Police and all of us know, the risk is there—you may encounter rogue officers who are corrupt. There is work to be done, and while some may think, "I will survive," the reality is that things happen. However, we are actively working to ensure that all officers within the service are upright and committed to upholding the law.

Tonight, we honour excellence across various categories aligned with our SAPS Programmes, ensuring that every level of our service, from the most junior officers to senior managers, receives the recognition they deserve. We also celebrate the special categories that highlight outstanding contributions by individuals and teams, demonstrating that true excellence exists at every rank and in every department of the SAPS.

To our nominees: your unwavering commitment to serving South Africa with integrity and dedication is commendable. You have set a high standard of professionalism and selflessness, inspiring your colleagues and the nation. To our winners: congratulations! Your achievements are a shining example of what can be accomplished through diligence and devotion to duty.

As the Ministry, we recognise the challenges our officers face daily. We are committed to improving your working conditions to ensure that you serve effectively and safely. At the top of our agenda is an upcoming Workshop on Employee Health and Wellness, focusing on bettering your employment conditions, mental health support, and overall well-being.

Additionally, in late March, the Ministry will be convening a summit aimed at reshaping the SAPS for the future. This summit will emphasise proactive policing over reactive measures, harnessing technology and innovation, to build a police service that is professional, modern, and truly responsive to the needs of our communities. A police service that prioritises crime prevention, intelligence-driven operations, and community partnerships to create a safer South Africa for all.

Let us continue to strive for excellence in our service. The citizens of this country rely on us to uphold law and order, and it is through our unwavering dedication and teamwork that we can build a police service that is not only effective but also trusted and respected by the communities we serve.

Once again, congratulations to all the nominees and winners. Your contributions do not go unnoticed, and we thank you for your sacrifice and service. May we all continue to work together to make South Africa a safer and better place.

Thank you.