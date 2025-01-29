Lieutenant General Lineo Nkhuoa: 2025 Annual National Excellence Awards

Thank you Programme Director,

As we come to the end of tonight’s proceedings, I would like to thank everyone gathered here for joining us and for being an amazing audience, quite befitting for an event as prestigious as this one. You all look beautiful and handsome in your elegant outfits. I think you should give yourselves a round of applause for looking this great and for being a wonderful audience.

It is great to be here tonight in the province of beautiful KwaZulu-Natal. It is my pleasure to be here to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues and participate in the 10th instalment of the South African Police Service National Excellence Awards.

A special word of appreciation goes to the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu. We acknowledge and appreciate your presence at this event which serves to recognise and acknowledge the commendable work of our members. Thank you Minister.

Let me also take this opportunity to thank the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo, for your unwavering support and commitment to the course.

To our National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, thank you for your leadership. Despite the hectic nature of our work, you still allow us to take time off to celebrate the achievements of our members. We particularly appreciate that you recognise the importance of giving everyone their flowers while they can still smell them. Thank you General.

On behalf of the management of the SAPS, let me also extend our most sincere appreciation to our honourable Ministers in our midst, all SARPCCO police chiefs, all Directors General together with all your delegations – we thank you for honouring us with your presence.

Ladies and gentlemen, my sincere appreciation goes out to all Provincial and Divisional Commissioners, who in the period leading up to today, put time aside to recognise and honour the men and women in blue during their respective Excellence Awards ceremonies.

A special word of gratitude to all our Sponsors. The entire week, especially with the SAPSET fund raising event and this evening’s event, would not have been possible without your kind generosity. Thank you for your support in ensuring that our vision of creating a happy and productive workforce, comes to fruition. Thank you.

With that said, I would like to congratulate all the winners of the night. You did well. You made us proud as an organisation and we appreciate your exemplary hard work and dedication to your respective fields of work.

Congratulations to the nominees too, for making it thus far, which is an achievement in its own right. Continue to work hard and shine like the stars you are. By doing so, you remain a beacon of hope to the communities we serve.

Allow me, Programme Director to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the National and Local Organising Committees and each and every member on the Working Committee. You all did a great job in putting together a successful event of this stature.

As we conclude the night, it is now befitting that I single out our hosting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and your management. Thank you for welcoming us in your province with so much warmth and hospitality.

This brings the 2025 SAPS National Excellence Awards ceremony to an end.

Thank you.